The Utah House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill on Monday that would require medical providers to consult with other providers before issuing long-term prescriptions for opiates or benzodiazepines to patients.
House Bill 15 states that before issuing a prescription longer than 30 consecutive days for an opiate, like oxycodone and hydrocodone, or a benzodiazepine, like Valium and Xanax, providers must check the controlled substance database to see if the patient “has received a high risk prescription that is currently active from a different practitioner.”
Before issuing a prescription, H.B. 15 would require practitioners to contact and consult “with each practitioner who issued a high risk prescription that is currently active to the patient” and document in the patient’s medical record “that the practitioner made contact with each practitioner.”
Additionally, providers would be required to document “why the practitioner believes that the patient needs multiple high risk prescriptions from different practitioners.”
Failure to comply with the requirements outlined in the bill would be considered “unprofessional conduct.”
“This is a bill, one of many bills that we’ve considered, that deals with our opioid epidemic and tries to make a small change in a direction of more safety in the way that we prescribe and that providers communicate with each other about high risk prescriptions,” said Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, the bill’s sponsor.
Ward, who is a practicing physician, told his colleagues that opiates and benzodiazepines pose a greater risk to patients “if one prescriber’s writing one of those medicines and a different prescriber’s writing the other medicine, because then it’s coming from two different places.”
“And it’s even more high risk than that if those two providers never ever communicate with each other about that,” he said.
Ward told his colleagues about a call he received last year from a police officer asking him to sign the death certificate of a 60-year-old woman. Looking into the woman’s death, Ward learned she had been prescribed three prescriptions by three different providers.
“Nothing that I could tell (showed) that those providers had visited with each other,” he said. “And she just died from the prescription medicines that she was given that were too much.”
Multiple lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill on Monday, including Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, who said the changes to the prescribing process were “long overdue.”
“I see a great need here,” added Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City.
Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, asked whether the bill would “make it harder for a patient to get the medication they need,” adding that doctors not only have an obligation “to be careful about the pain medications that are prescribed, but to also make sure that when pain medication is needed that the patient is able to get that.”
Ward said the bill would not apply to short-term prescriptions and noted that providers could write prescriptions and contact providers afterward.
Before it went to the House floor on Monday, H.B. 15 received a favorable recommendation from the House Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday with a 13-0 vote.
Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, who won a special election in December 2020 to replace Dan Hemmert, is the Senate sponsor of H.B. 15.