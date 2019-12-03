Hundreds of civil and women’s rights advocates met at the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday in support of a resolution to make Utah the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the United States Constitution.
Introduced by Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Taylorsville, the resolution would inch the country closer to guaranteeing men and women equal rights under the Constitution. Congress came close to passing the ERA in the 1970s, but the effort fell short after social and religious conservatives lobbied against state ratification.
Isabella Bartmess, a 17-year-old student at Park City High School, said she had always assumed the Constitution guaranteed equality for women.
“But when my mom told me that (it) didn’t, I was shocked,” said Bartmess, who spoke at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Under state law, women in Utah already have equal rights and protection. Article IV, Section 1 of the Utah Constitution, which was adopted in 1895, states that Utah citizens “shall not be denied or abridged on account of sex” and that “both male and female citizens … shall enjoy equally all civil, political and religious rights and privileges.”
While ratifying the ERA wouldn’t change the rights of Utahns, Salt Lake City-based attorney Brit Merrill said the state should “be good neighbors” to other states whose constitution's don’t guarantee equal rights to women and men.
“Symbolically, it would have a huge impact both for people in Utah but also nationally, showing Utah supports women and equality,” Merrill said.
Historically, Utah has, in many ways, been at the forefront of the fight for women’s rights. In 1896, suffragist Martha Hughes Cannon of Utah became the first woman in the country to be elected to a state senate. Decades earlier, in 1870, Utah became the second state to grant women the right to vote.
“Utah has been such a pioneer for women’s rights,” said Merrill. “And I think Utah’s in a unique position to kind of, once again, be a pioneer.”
In other ways, there is evidence that Utah lags behind when it comes to women’s rights and representation. A 2019 analysis by WalletHub looking at workplace environment, education, health and political empowerment ranked Utah as the worst state in the country for women’s rights.
“There’s a national narrative about Utah (and women’s rights) that doesn’t reflect us,” Kwan said. “And what I want to do is inform that narrative.”
This past legislative session, Kwan sponsored House Joint Resolution 21, a resolution that “reaffirms women’s equal political, civil, and religious rights contained in the Utah Constitution” and “recommends the inclusion of similar language in the United States Constitution.”
Kwan said she sponsored the resolution, which passed through both houses, “so that we all can understand, know and be proud of what Utah has done for our women.”
Alliance for a Better Utah, a progressive nonprofit that pushes for transparency and accountability in politics, issued a statement in support of Utah ratifying the ERA.
“Just like our state’s founders had the moral courage to include equal rights in the state Constitution, we call on Utah legislators to hearken back to this heritage and share with the nation the same benefits that we in Utah have enjoyed,” said communications director Katie Matheson.
Michelle Quist, a former officer of the Utah County Republican Party and Salt Lake County Republican Party, said she supports ratifying the ERA and doesn’t view doing so as a partisan action.
“This is an issue for all of us,” said Quist.