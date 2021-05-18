Utah lawmakers voted on Monday to accept approximately $1.65 billion in funding allocated by the federal government as part of the third wave of COVID-19 relief funding.
The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
The legislation narrowly passed through the majority-Democrat Congress, receiving a 220-211 vote in the House and 50-49 vote in the Senate. Every member of Utah’s congressional delegation voted against it.
State lawmakers discussed allocations of discretionary grants that are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act during an Executive Appropriations Committee meeting on Monday.
The grant money includes $630 million for “revenue replacement, unemployment solvency, and infrastructure,” according to a document presented to the legislative committee, which noted that “states have broad discretion to use replaced revenue for things like high-cost infrastructure, transportation, recreational infrastructure, and state facilities.”
It also includes $280 million for water infrastructure, such as conservation efforts and wastewater management, and $205 million for public health response and remediation, including “public health data systems and reporting, vaccine distribution, pandemic early warning and prevention, mental health treatment and research, (and) rural public health access.”
Another $175 million will go toward “state government network improvement, data center enhancement, UDOT fiber projects, public hotspots, and last-mile broadband grants,” while $80 million will be allocated for “education remediation” and $70 million for affordable housing and homelessness.
Other funding includes $65 million for “grants to businesses and non-profits negatively affected by COVID including arts and culture, live events, hospitality, (and) small businesses” and $35 million for “virtual jury trials, courthouse capacity, and criminal justice data integration to address back-logged due process.”
Of the $1.65 billion in federal funding, lawmakers will allocate $543.5 million during a special session on Wednesday. The rest will be allocated during next year’s general session.
The funding they will allocate this week includes $109 million for “business, economic development, and labor” and $100 million for “natural resources, agriculture, and environmental quality.”
It also includes $90 million for a mental health facility at the University of Utah, $15 million for “educational re-engagement and high demand scholarships” and $15 million for emergency communications equipment.
Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, said she was glad to see $70 million being allocated for affordable housing and homelessness and encouraged her colleagues to continue looking at ways to address these issues.
The Executive Appropriations Committee, which includes Utah County Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, voted unanimously to accept the American Rescue Plan Act funding.