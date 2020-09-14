Five years after reports that Utah had a backlog of thousands of untested sexual assault kits, state lawmakers and public safety officials say that backlog has finally been cleared.
The Utah Department of Public Safety and various members of the Utah State Legislature declared “the completion of a milestone in the DNA testing of sexual assaults” during a press conference Thursday and said 11,193 sexual assault kits had been tested at the Utah crime lab since 2015.
As a result of the increased sexual assault kit testing, 5,025 forensic DNA profiles have been entered into a national database and 1,979 suspects have been identified through that database, according to the public safety department.
Additionally, the turnaround time to process a sexual assault has improved from “years” to approximately 90 days.
Utah is the eighth state in the country to eliminate its sexual assault kit backlog, according to Jess Anderson, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety.
“Eliminating Utah’s sexual assault kit backlog is a milestone for our state,” Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said at the press conference.
Utah’s kit backlog reached over 2,000 in 2016 due to a lack of resources and funding.
In 2017, Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, sponsored a bill requiring “that all sexual assault kits, except those classified as restricted kits, be tested to obtain DNA profiles” and authorizing public safety officials “to develop and implement a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system.”
“The collecting facility shall enter the required victim information into the statewide sexual assault kit tracking system,” House Bill 200 said. “Each sexual assault kit collected by medical personnel shall be taken into custody by a law enforcement agency as soon as possible and within one business day of notice from the collecting facility. The law enforcement agency that receives a sexual assault kit shall enter the required information into the statewide sexual assault kit tracking system … within five business days of receiving a sexual assault kit from a collecting facility.”
“Why test sexual assault kits? Because it provides law enforcement with additional investigative leads, resulting in more thorough investigations for sexual assault and other crime categories,” Romero told lawmakers in February 2017. “It also aids in identifying serial sex offenders and stranger and non-stranger rapes and prevents future sexual offenses from occurring.”
Romero added that ramping up testing of sexual assault kits “prevents an innocent person from being convicted of a crime that they did not commit" and "offers a potential saving to us as a whole, as a community.”
H.B. 200 passed unanimously through both the House and Senate and was signed by Gov. Gary Herbert in March 2017.
“I am excited to be a part of this monumental event announcing Utah’s elimination of our sexual assault kit backlog,” House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, tweeted on Thursday. “There is now about a 90-day turnaround, instead of years and years, and we can track the kits through the process to ensure each kit is filed and documented.”
Sen Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, called the backlog clearing “a great example of what can happen when we continue to come together.”
“We will continue to work together with all communities and bring people together on the best path forward,” Anderegg said at the press conference.
Other efforts toward “enhancing Utah’s response to sexual assault” that state officials are taking include hiring personnel to support survivors and coordinate testing, implementing “innovative technology and new resources to move Utah’s crime lab into the future” and “training to support use of trauma-informed and survivor-centered practices,” according to the state public safety department.