Utah lawmakers unveiled a plan this week to provide approximately $100 million in tax relief to families, veterans and elderly Utahns.
The plan consists of three bills, including Senate Bill 153, a personal exemption amendments bill that would allocate about $55 million to restore part of the dependent tax exemption, which was reduced through federal tax changes in 2017. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan.
“This bill will restore a good portion of the dependent exemption that was taken away from Utah families when Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017,” Fillmore told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday.
The bill to provide tax relief for families with children received a favorable recommendation from the revenue and taxation committee with a 6-1 vote.
According to a press release, the Utah State Legislature brought back a portion of the exemption in 2018 "and is now seeking to restore even more of the exemption to further reduce taxes for families."
Another bill, S.B. 11, would create a nonrefundable income tax credit for military retirement pay, providing relief to men and women who have served in the armed forces.
Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the bill’s sponsor, told the revenue and taxation committee that the legislation is “very responsive to what they (veterans) have done to serve our country over the years.”
“It is really nice that we could go and recognize the service that (has) been done by our military members, and it allows their income to be exempt from state income tax,” said Harper, who estimated the bill would provide about $23.8 million in tax relief.
The revenue and taxation committee gave a unanimous favorable recommendation to S.B. 11 on Tuesday.
The third bill, House Bill 86, would eliminate income tax on some Social Security income to benefit seniors living on a fixed income.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George, would allocate just over $18 million in ongoing funds, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
“With these tax cuts, families, veterans and seniors will have financial relief,” Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a written statement. “The Legislature is committed to helping all Utahns and will continue to work tirelessly to support our communities. I believe our best days are still ahead of us.”
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said the state’s goal “must always be to collect the smallest amount of tax that still allows the state to provide necessary services and future needs.”
“Utah’s economy is primed for expansion and putting more money in the hands of the people is an important element of our ongoing prosperity,” he said.