The Utah House Judiciary Committee gave a favorable recommendation on Wednesday to a bill that would amend the Utah’s Postconviction Remedies Act in order to “constitutionally provide a means to revisit convictions when it is appropriate.”
House Bill 100, sponsored by Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, would add “a lower standard for a petitioner to show prejudice when a prosecutor knowingly failed to correct false testimony, according to a description of the bill.
The current version of the Postconviction Remedies Act, which “establishes the sole remedy for any person who challenges a conviction or sentence for a criminal offense and who has exhausted all other legal remedies,” states that a court may not grant relief unless the petitioner “establishes that there would be a reasonable likelihood of a more favorable outcome in light of the facts proved in the post-conviction proceeding, viewed with the evidence and facts introduced at trial or during sentencing.”
Brammer’s bill would add another standard, stating that a court could grant relief if the petitioner “establishes that the false testimony, in any reasonable likelihood, could have affected the judgment of the fact finder.”
"And that's a lower standard, and we think, in fairness, petitioners should be allowed to get relief based on that lower prejudice showing,” said Andrew Peterson, who handles post-conviction cases in the Utah Attorney General’s Office.
The bill also would clarify that the one-year statute of limitations for post-conviction relief does not apply to post-conviction testing of DNA or post-conviction determination of factual innocence.
"It's our view that that is already the law, but we have had judges in a couple of cases express skepticism about whether they could grant relief on an innocence or DNA case where it looked like maybe a statute of limitations had run (out),” Peterson told the committee on Wednesday. “And so we just want to make it as clear as possible that there is no statute of limitations on those kinds of cases.”
Peterson added that H.B. 100 would expand “the circumstances under which an unrepresented inmate ... can receive pro bono representation.”
The bill is similar to one Brammer introduced during the 2020 general session that got held in the House Judiciary Committee on March 6.
"There were a few things that we needed to work out,” Brammer said on Wednesday, adding that the bill would make “some constitutional changes” needed “to our code to bring it within compliance.”
Mark Moffatt, a Salt Lake City-based criminal defense attorney, spoke in favor of the bill, which he said “makes improvements to the post-conviction litigation world” and “clarifies the standards that courts are to apply in any post-conviction case in granting relief.”
"There may be other improvements that need to be made in the system,” Moffatt added. “My firm is seeing a proliferation of post-conviction cases where people are coming to us asking us to represent them in these post-conviction cases. And there may be a need down the road to explore how we take care of what we see as a somewhat significant increase in the number of people that are seeking post-conviction relief.”
Brammer acknowledged there were additional improvements that could be made to the post-conviction relief process.
“But these are some great steps in the right direction,” he said.
H.B. 100 was unanimously recommended by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday with a 9-0 vote.