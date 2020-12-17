Utah lawmakers approved a $121 million supplemental education stipend for teachers and school staff who have worked during the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, though the money may not be going to every school district.
The public education budget adjustments approved by the Executive Appropriations Committee includes $1,500 stipends for teachers and $1,000 stipends for school staff.
At the last minute, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, moved to amend the budget adjustments to “include a qualification that to receive funding for educator and school personnel stipends, a local education agency has provided in-person, a combination of in-person and virtual, or has been chartered to provide only virtual instruction options for students in kindergarten through grade 12 prior to Jan. 19, 2021.”
The change is targeted at the Salt Lake City School District, which has provided online and remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wilson referred to reports about “how far behind those (Salt Lake City School District) students are falling relative to their peers,” adding that “there’s just no replacement for having students in person.”
“The intent of this is to help focus on what’s in the best interest of kids and the kids’ education,” Wilson told his colleagues Wednesday. “And we’ve all seen with alarm how some of our students are falling behind.”
A number of Salt Lake City lawmakers expressed concern with Wilson’s proposal, including Democratic Sen. Luz Escamilla, who called it “punitive” and said many schools in the district “don’t have the ability to have the students in place because they cannot social distance.”
“So, are you saying then that the stipends wouldn’t apply to Salt Lake School District?” Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Salt Lake City, asked Wilson. “Because I feel like all our teachers are struggling and all educators and staff, so I just need a clarification.”
Wilson said the Salt Lake City School District would be eligible for the stipends if they provided some in-person learning options by Jan. 19. Wilson also pushed back on the idea that his intent was to punish the Salt Lake City School District.
“We’re just trying to balance the needs of the students and what’s in the best interest of student’s educations at the same time,” he said.
Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said “this is really frustrating for me, as a representative of Salt Lake City, that our school district would, from my perspective, be targeted because they are complying with health guidelines and they want to make sure that they’re protecting our students and our families.”
Shortly after the Executive Appropriations Committee meeting, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the “punitive decision should be removed immediately.”
“(Salt Lake City School District) teachers are among the heroes of this pandemic,” Mendenall wrote on Twitter. “When faced with the impossible, they’ve done their best to serve our community & have done what’s been asked of them by the school board. They’ve earned that stipend.”