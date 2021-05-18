Utah lawmakers will consider a bill during a special session on Wednesday that would prohibit public schools and universities from implementing mask requirements after the end of the 2021 spring semester.
House Bill 1007, sponsored by Republican Orem Rep. Val Peterson, states that institutions of higher education, school boards and local education agencies “may not require an individual to wear a face covering as a condition of attendance for in-person instruction, institution-sponsored athletics, institution-sponsored extracurricular activities in dormitories, or in any other place on a campus.”
The Education Interim Committee voted 16-7 on Tuesday to approve moving the bill forward.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Peterson noted that Utah’s vaccine rollout has been “very effective” and that “things have changed rapidly, as you start to see people take off their masks, as you see businesses not have masks (required).”
“And so you think about our children and schools, they want to have that same experience, to be assured of some normalcy,” the Utah County lawmaker said.
Peterson added that he wanted to make sure that students “know that they’ll come back to school and they won’t have to worry about face coverings.”
He also made note that Gov. Spencer Cox recently ended the mask mandate in K-12 schools for the last week of the school year.
“I think this is really just an extension of what the governor already did last week and just allows us to return to some normalcy in the fall and some assurances of that,” Peterson told the legislative committee. “And I believe that we are in a position in this state that we can do that and we can do it safely.”
Multiple lawmakers expressed concern with the legislation, including Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, who said the mask requirement in schools this past school year led to positive outcomes, including less asthma outbreaks and colds.
“So there has been a lot of good that has come out of this,” said Riebe, who is a teacher. “So I hope that we can move forward and not look at these masks as something that is so political, but something that actually helps our kids stay in school.”
Republican North Salt Lake Rep. Melissa Ballard, who wore a nasal cannula during the in-person hearing and announced that she was recently hospitalized for a week with COVID-19, said she opposed the bill “for the simple reason that this body and many people throughout the state of Utah balked and opposed the governor giving a statewide mandate, telling the state what to do.”
“Now we’re turning around with the same justification, saying, ‘Well now the legislature is going to do a statewide mandate telling everyone what they can and can’t do regarding masks.’”
Ballard asked Peterson whether he had discussed the bill with the Utah State Board of Education or local education officials.
“Yeah, I have not received input from them on this,” the bill sponsor said.
Other lawmakers praised the bill, including Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, who said “at some point, we have to decide, when are things done?”
“At some point, there has to be someone in the room who stands up and says, ‘It’s time to be done.’ That is the case here. It’s time to be done,” he said.