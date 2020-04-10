Every year, hundreds of millions of dollars are spent nationally to prevent the spread of quagga mussels, an invasive species that can disturb aquatic ecosystems and obstruct water transportation, according to Nathan Owens, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, or DWR.
“Quagga mussels are infamous for their ability to reproduce rapidly and completely take over an ecosystem in a very short period of time,” Owens said. “For Utah, the most concerning impact they have is the one to water infrastructure and water delivery systems, because they can completely clog pipes that are several inches in diameter and completely disrupt the flow of water through them.”
Currently, Lake Powell is the only reservoir in Utah that is invaded by quagga mussels. The Utah State Legislature took action during this year’s general session to ensure it remains that way.
House Bill 255, sponsored by Rep. Steve Waldrip, R-Eden, which Gov. Gary Herbert signed into law on March 28, requires that nonresidents boating in Utah pay an annual “aquatic invasive species fee of $20 on each vessel in order to launch or operate a vessel in waters of this state,” the bill’s text reads.
While residents already pay a $10 aquatic invasive species fee as part of their registration process, Owens said “this will be the first time that non-residents are assessed a fee to help us pay for our watercraft inspection and decontamination program.”
The bill also requires that all nonresidents “successfully complete an aquatic invasive species education course” offered by DWR before launching in any Utah lakes or reservoirs, according to its text.
“It’s an opportunity for DWR to make sure that boaters in Utah that are using Utah waters are educated on the importance of our ‘Clean, Drain and Dry’ message,” said Owens, “and that they’re aware of the tools that they need ... every time they boat to make sure they’re not transporting quagga mussels from one water to another.”
H.B. 225 states that all boat owners or operators must “remove the plugs and similar devices that prevent drainage of raw water systems” before transporting a boat on a highway. Failure to do so would be a class C misdemeanor, according to the bill.
Previous state law only required that boats being transported out of quagga mussel-infested waters, such as Lake Powell, be drained and unplugged, Owens said.
Additionally, H.B. 255 calls on the DWR to study the feasibility of “implementing an automated system capable of scanning, photographing, and providing real-time information” about when boats were last decontaminated and what bodies of water they had been in.
Owens said the Legislature awarded DWR $1.3 million in one-time general fund money “to establish additional mandatory inspection stations on highways right outside Lake Powell” and “bolster and support a private decontamination service program that would allow boaters additional options to have their boats decontaminated by private businesses rather than DWR.”
DWR has watercraft inspection stations all over the state, including several at Utah Lake, where inspectors make sure arriving boats aren’t carrying quagga mussels.
Rep. Logan Wilde, R-Croydon, sponsored a concurrent resolution this session urging “continued cooperation by the federal government, in particular the National Park Service, to prevent the spread of invasive quagga mussels, including allocation of funding and staff time dedicated to containment of quagga mussels and improving the inspection and decontamination processes for all watercraft leaving Lake Powell.”
Herbert concurred with Wilde’s resolution and signed it on March 24.
Owens said quagga mussels are among the most “economically impactful” invasive species the state and country have ever dealt with, and that actions taken this legislative session would help contain the mussels within the state to Lake Powell.
If quagga mussels invaded reservoirs in central Utah, Owens said “it could cost tens of millions of dollars every year just to make sure that the water infrastructure remains able to deliver water to the Salt Lake Valley.”
“So the threat to Utah is real,” he said.