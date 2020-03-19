Spanish Fork Republican Sen. Deidre Henderson, who announced Wednesday that she won’t seek re-election this year, is running for lieutenant governor as current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox’s running mate.
In a video posted to Facebook and Twitter, Cox said he is impressed with Henderson’s “willingness to do the right thing regardless of the consequences.”
“And that’s a true leader,” Cox said.
Henderson tweeted that she is “humbled by this opportunity” and grateful that Cox “has trust in me to follow in his footsteps as lieutenant governor.”
