Sen. Deidre Henderson looks over information during the first day of the legislative session held at the Utah State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Spanish Fork Republican Sen. Deidre Henderson, who announced Wednesday that she won’t seek re-election this year, is running for lieutenant governor as current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox’s running mate.

In a video posted to Facebook and Twitter, Cox said he is impressed with Henderson’s “willingness to do the right thing regardless of the consequences.”

“And that’s a true leader,” Cox said.

Henderson tweeted that she is “humbled by this opportunity” and grateful that Cox “has trust in me to follow in his footsteps as lieutenant governor.”

