Come Tuesday, 26 of Utah’s 29 counties will be classified as “high” transmission areas as state officials transition Utah back under the COVID-19 Transmission Index.
The transmission index was superseded by a Nov. 9 executive order limiting informal social gatherings to within households. That health order was in effect until Monday at 11:59 p.m.
During a press conference Monday, Richard Saunders, interim executive director of the Utah Department of Health, said state officials will let the executive order expire and are “trying not to prescribe how many people should be in your individual home, we want to leave that to your discretion.”
“So we've removed the limit on the number of people who can attend a private social gathering on your own private property,” Saunders said. “But we still want to promote the best practices, as the governor has done.”
The health order is expiring just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, and Gov. Gary Herbert said he hoped Utahns would “not only have a happy Thanksgiving but a safe Thanksgiving” by only gathering with members of their immediate household.
If Utahns do gather with people outside of their household, the governor recommended that they wear masks, practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.
“You increase the risk when you bring people into your home that are from outside of the four walls of your house,” the governor said. “And that's just the harsh reality of what the data shows us.”
The COVID-19 Transmission Index classifies counties based on statewide ICU capacity, county 14-day case rates and county seven-day positivity rates, according to Saunders.
The 26 counties that will be classified as high beginning Tuesday include Utah, Salt Lake, Weber, Wasatch, Sanpete, Davis and Tooele.
Three counties — Daggett, Piute and Rich — will be classified as having “low” transmission levels and zero counties will be classified as having “moderate” transmission levels.
Saunders announced that a new executive order would go into effect Tuesday that will include a number of “sensible” restrictions and guidelines “designed to balance the individual liberties and our collective well-being."
Beginning Nov. 30, all participants in high school activities, including coaches and staff, will be required to get tested for COVID-19 every other week. Anyone who receives a positive test result will not be able to participate until they have completed an isolation period.
The new public health order also will require that participants in club sports and recreation leagues are checked for symptoms and asked whether they have had exposure to the coronavirus in the past two weeks.
Also during Monday’s press conference, Taylor Randall, dean of University of Utah David Eccles School of Business, announced that researchers at the Mariner S. Eccles Institute of Economics and Quantitative Analysis looked at all 3,142 counties in the U.S. and mask orders that were put in place in those counties, and found that mask orders led to decreases in COVID-19 cases.
The research shows that a combination of low case counts and mask requirements increases consumer activity in the economy, Randall said, noting that this was observed through upticks in consumer mobility and spending in areas where mask mandates were in place.
"We now have some significant evidence that health and economics go hand in hand,” said Randall. “At the core of this relationship is mask-wearing and consumer confidence. There appears to be an increased ability for consumers to engage in our economy if they are safe and they are wearing masks.”
Randall added that "state mask mandates are the key to this, whereas county mandates do not have near as much effect.”
The Utah Department of Health reported 2,244 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, including 439 new cases in Utah County.