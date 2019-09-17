Another challenger has entered the race for the 4th Congressional District seat during next year's congressional elections, bringing the total number of Republican hopefuls to four.
Spanish Fork resident Chris Biesinger announced his candidacy on Tuesday and stated in a press release that although he lacks political experience, he believes his outsider position will bring a fresh perspective to the race.
"I may be new to the political game, but I'm no stranger to hard work. Some in this race may out politick me, but they will not outwork me. I will be out on the campaign trail soon talking to the regular folks and business owners in this district about their concerns and how we can work together to not only benefit our area of Utah, but how we can fix the problems and lack of civility in Washington to help heal our nation," he stated in the press release.
As a lifelong Utahn, Biesinger served as a captain and combat medic with the Utah National Guard. He is also flight surgeon qualified and has connections to the U.S. Special Forces and Special Operations Command, the release stated.
For the past 25 years, he has worked as a family nurse practitioner at Payson, Orem and Provo, according to his bio on the hospital website.
Biesinger received a bachelor's in nursing from the University of Utah and a master's in nursing from Brigham Young University. He currently works at the Revere Health Gastroenterology Department in Provo.
"I will work with our president and anyone who wants to fuel our economy by keeping government limited, and out of the way, so our businesses can create good‐paying jobs for Utahns," he said in the press release.
U.S. Representative Ben McAdams has been serving Utah's 4th congressional district since 2019. He is the only Democratic member of the congressional delegation from Utah.
Other candidates include Kathleen Anderson, Jay Mcfarland and Daniel Hemmert — Hemmert is serving as a Republican member of the Utah State Senate.