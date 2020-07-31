Utah officials defended the state's mail-in voting process on Thursday and rejected President Donald Trump’s proposal to delay the presidential election.
Trump took to social media Thursday to say that mail-in voting would lead to widespread election fraud and suggested the upcoming election be delayed until in-person voting could be safely implemented.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” the president tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
The tweet quickly caught the attention of top Utah officials, who have long defended the state’s use of mail-in voting as a secure and efficient alternative to casting a ballot at a polling station.
“While no system is perfect, Utah is a model of showing vote-by-mail can be successful and secure,” tweeted Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who is the Republican candidate for governor. “We are happy to advise and assist other states (and we have) to make sure there is no reason to delay a general election.”
During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert defended Utah’s use of mail-in voting and said postponing the presidential election would be “foolish.”
“I don’t think we need to postpone the election,” Herbert said when asked about Trump’s tweet. “Certainly I can speak from a Utah perspective. We have great clerks in all of our 29 counties that run the elections, we have a great elections office here at the state that oversees that responsibility. We’ve seen no evidence of anything untoward with mail-in ballots. We think, in fact, it’s been a blessing to a lot of people to be able to get the ballot, review the ballot, study the issues and the candidates and make an informed decision.”
“And so I feel no reason to have (a) postponing (of) the elections,” continued Herbert, “and certainly from a Utah perspective, I think that would be foolish.”
Utah’s congressional leadership also responded to Trump’s suggestion to delay the election, including United States Republican Rep. John Curtis, who praised Cox and Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner for helping the state achieve “a history of successful mail-in elections” and said Utah “should be looked at as an example of how to do things right.”
“The problem is not mail-in voting, the problem is ballot harvesting and mismanagement of election procedures,” Curtis wrote on Twitter, adding that he believed the November election would “proceed as planned with measures ensuring that Americans can vote safely and securely — as we do in Utah.”
“If circumstances arise, then Congress will be the one to determine a delay, as is our Constitutional duty,” the 3rd Congressional District representative said.
Rep. Chris Stewart, R-UT, expressed a similar sentiment. “I do not support delaying the election,” Stewart tweeted. “Congress sets the election date, not the President.”
In a press release, Chase Thomas, executive director of Alliance for a Better Utah, said “Utahns are proud of our state’s robust vote-by-mail program” and “are an example to the entire country of how elections can and should be run, especially during a public health crisis when it is so important for people to stay home to stay safe.”
“Donald Trump does not have the authority to postpone, delay, or cancel the election,” said Thomas. “Election Day is set by an act of Congress, and even if Congress were to move the date, his term ends on January 20, 2021. Trump and his Congressional enablers are using low-level tactics like this tweet to sow confusion and create chaos.”
A Pew Research Center poll in April found that the vast majority of Democrats, 87%, support making voting by mail universally available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, 49% of Republicans surveyed supported universal voting by mail while 50% opposed it.