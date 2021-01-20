Utah officials on both sides of the political aisle congratulated President Joe Biden on Wednesday as he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
The Democratic president’s inauguration came after weeks of political unrest, including the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob, many of them supporters of President Donald Trump.
“Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded,” Biden said in his inaugural address. “We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”
Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, said in a written statement that as “President Biden takes office, we look forward to working with him in advancing the vital interests of Utahns.”
Cox later tweeted that although he was unable to attend the inauguration, he wanted to send his “sincerest prayers” to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Their success is America’s success,” Utah's governor said.
Former Gov. Gary Herbert, also a Republican, congratulated Biden and said the president's “desire to unite the nation is a goal that we can all share.”
“Unity will only be possible as we show mutual respect for each other as Americans in spite of our differences and by treating each other with civility,” Herbert wrote on Twitter. “With this new beginning, we should all do our part to accomplish the goal of truly being the United States of America.”
U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-UT, who in the weeks leading up to Biden’s inauguration contested that Trump was the true winner of the presidential election, joined a handful of freshman GOP lawmakers in congratulating the new president and pledging to work with him “despite our ideological differences.”
“We hope to work with you to extend targeted, meaningful coronavirus relief for families and businesses, protect Americans with pre-existing conditions, strengthen and modernize our infrastructure, enforce our antitrust laws against emboldened technology monopolies, and restore our economy struggling in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic,” Owens and other members of Congress wrote in a letter.
Rep. John Curtis, R-UT, tweeted, “Although I may have philosophical differences with the President, I have tremendous respect for the office.”
In a written statement, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, said Biden’s speech “was very strong and very much needed.”
“We as a nation can come together if we are told the truth and if we have leaders who stand for enduring American principles,” wrote Romney. “It is my hope that the president will call upon our better angels to bring us together, and that we as a people will rise to the occasion as well.”
State lawmakers celebrated Biden’s inauguration as well, with Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, saying “we'd like to congratulate the new president and wish him well.”
"We look forward to working with him,” Adams told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
"We're obviously excited for the new administration,” said Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, who added that “it's a good time to come together” and work on bipartisan policy efforts.
In response to Biden saying on Wednesday that he plans to review the Trump administration’s downsizing of Bears Ears National Monument in San Juan County, Escamilla said she was “excited to see next steps and reviewing” the monument in a collaborative manner.
Escamilla noted that former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-NM, who is Biden’s pick for secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, “obviously understands the West and more about how our (neighboring) states work.”
"So I'm excited for that and looking forward to supporting that process,” the Democrat said.
But Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, said "we're pretty anxious in southern Utah,” adding that “we're pretty comfortable with the boundaries that have been set under the Trump administration and some of those efforts.”
"We just hope … it's a collaborative process and that the administration involves local government and local entities and people who are interested. Not just one side,” said Vickers.