Utah Gov. Gary Herbert spent Monday morning clarifying new COVID-19 restrictions and a state of emergency he declared late Sunday night in response to hospitals statewide being overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
Those new restrictions, which went into effect at 1 p.m. on Monday, include a statewide mask mandate, limits on informal social gatherings to households-only, pausing some extracurricular and athletic events and requiring all college students attending in-person classes to get tested weekly by Jan. 1.
Additionally, under the new restrictions, businesses that fail to require employees and promote patrons to wear masks and socially distance could be subject to a $10,000 fine per incident.
The executive and public health orders issued by Herbert and the Utah Department of Health on Sunday will be in effect until Nov. 23, at which point state officials will re-evaluate the orders.
“We should see some results if we do what we’re being asked to do,” the governor said at a press conference Monday. “If people don’t change their behavior, nothing will change.”
The new restrictions were implemented as Utah continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide and amid pleas from health experts for executive action and leadership from state officials.
“This is ridiculous but expected without leadership from (Herbert and Lt. Gov. and Governor-elect Spencer Cox),” Emily Spivak, an associate professor of medicine with the University of Utah Health’s Division of Infectious Diseases, tweeted on Thursday in response to a reported 2,807 new cases and seven new deaths. “LEAD the people of Utah. This is the biggest avoidable catastrophe of our lifetime and we’re just watching. We must make policy NOW to protect our neighbors and hospitals.”
Under Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index guidelines, 23 of 29 counties already had a mask mandate in place before the new restrictions went into effect.
“But we did think that there was a little confusion out there as far as who was in and who was out, and so because of the crisis that we’re facing here right now today, we decided to make that mask mandate just statewide,” Herbert said on Monday.
“But mostly because of the overcrowding of our hospitals. They are really at the brink of not being able to take any more people,” the governor added, noting that some Utah hospitals have had to turn away out-of-state patients.
When asked about the timing of the new restrictions, which were implemented less than a week after the general election, Herbert said “it has only to do with data” and “nothing to do with elections.”
“It has really to do with the information we’ve received and trying to develop the best policy we can,” he said.
Reactions to the new restrictions varied in Utah County, which over the summer was home to multiple rallies in opposition to county and state coronavirus-related restrictions.
According to Mary Ann Neilsen of Utahns for Medical Freedom, an anti-mask group that tried to fight the Provo and Utah County mask orders through the referendum process, there are protests planned in Utah County and across the state in response to the new restrictions.
Later Monday afternoon, a group of between 50-75 people protested outside Herbert’s home in Orem. The group displayed anti-mask signs, spoke through a megaphone and chanted slogans.
Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, one of two commissioners who voted in September in favor of a now-expired countywide mask mandate, voiced support for the restrictions on Twitter.
“With 5 very social kids who are active in sports, this will cause tantrums and frustrations in our home,” Ainge wrote. “But, we will do our part in following this order. The overwhelmed doctors, nurses and hospitals need us right now — as do our vulnerable neighbors + anyone who may need an ER/ICU.”
Recently reelected U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-UT, said he “applaud(ed) the Governor for taking decisive action to keep Utahns safer.”
“We cannot continue on this trajectory — following … (Herbert’s) executive order now will avoid further devastation to our families, communities and businesses later,” the 3rd Congressional District representative tweeted.
State health officials reported 2,247 new coronavirus cases statewide on Monday, including 538 new cases in Utah County.