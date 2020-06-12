United States Rep. Ben McAdams criticized the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Small Business Administration (SBA) after federal officials refused to disclose the recipients of billions in COVID-19 relief intended to help small businesses.
The SBA is responsible for administering loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which was “designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” according to the program's website.
“This program provides small businesses with funds to pay up to 8 weeks of payroll costs including benefits,” a summary of the program stated. “Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities.”
Funding for PPP loans was made available through the CARES Act that Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed in March. Over 4.5 million loans had been approved as of Thursday, according to the PPP, totaling more than $511.7 billion. The average loan size so far is $112,388.
During a U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, asked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin why PPP data on individual loans hadn't been made publicly available, and whether the U.S. Government Accountability Office would “get the access to the data they need to do their job.”
“As it relates to the names and amounts of specific PPP loans, we believe that that’s proprietary information, and in many cases for sole proprietors and small businesses is confidential information,” said Mnuchin. “So the reason why we’re not disclosing the names in individual amounts … is because of that issue.”
Mnuchin added that the Treasury would work with the federal government accountability office “to make sure that they’re comfortable and they do have access to that information.”
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza also declined to provide the committee with information regarding the individual loan recipients.
The decision to withhold information about the loan recipients comes amid reports that large, troubled companies received loans through the paycheck protection program.
Utah’s McAdams said in a statement Friday that he was “outraged” that Mnuchin would not provide the public with information about the businesses that received coronavirus-related assistance.
“What part of ‘it’s taxpayer money’ does he not understand?” the 4th Congressional District representative said. “These tax dollars are meant to help Main Street businesses in cities and towns across the country. We know that is not what is happening, based on news accounts of large companies getting these loans while small business owners were left out in the cold.”
McAdams wrote a letter to Mnuchin and Carranza on April 28 urging the federal officials to “take immediate steps to fix this (PPP) program and to provide Congress with the information necessary to ensure transparency and true oversight of the program.”
“I’ve been calling now for a month to disclose the names of the businesses that received those loans,” McAdams said in a video posted to Twitter Friday. “I think it’s something that we deserve as taxpayers to just have transparency. Many businesses received it and legitimately need it, but we should be able to see it.”