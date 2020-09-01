United States Rep. Ben McAdams, D-UT, announced Tuesday that he had signed on to a bill aimed at improving access to mental health services throughout the country, particularly in rural and low-income communities.
The Mental Health Professional Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act, sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-NY, and cosponsored by 34 federal lawmakers, including McAdams, would “amend the Public Health Service Act to authorize a loan repayment program for mental health professionals to relieve workforce shortages,” according to the text of the bill.
During a press conference held on Tuesday outside of the Utah Partners for Health clinic in Midvale, McAdams said that access to mental and behavioral health services is crucial “particularly during this time when we are all dealing with the stress of living through a pandemic.”
“As I have spoken with Utah mental health and behavioral providers and the on-the-ground therapists, I often hear the same thing: ‘We need more workers,’ ” the Democratic congressman said. “Our community and Utah families need more mental health therapists and crisis responders to help people get treatment that will save lives. The need is even greater in Utah’s underserved communities, including the low-income and rural areas.”
The bill would create a loan forgiveness program for students who earn a degree and go on to work as behavioral or mental health specialists in rural or low-income areas over a six-year period, according to McAdams, which he said would “help to remove a financial barrier that’s preventing some would-be counselors from helping Utahns coping with mental health issues, including those that are at risk of suicide.”
“More mental and behavioral health workers means better overall health for Utah families and fewer tragic suicides,” he said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need for more support for our mental and behavioral services is greater than ever.”
McAdams referenced an August 2019 report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah that found that nearly one in five adults in Utah “experience poor mental health” and that “commercial health insurance coverage of mental health services is often limited, which can result in high out-of-pocket costs.”
“We know the need for more workers is there,” said McAdams. “I saw that when I was mayor of Salt Lake County, and I see it now as a member of Congress.”
Barbara Cryer, a UPH behavioral health specialist, said 65% of patients at her clinic are living below the federal poverty level and that she and the other full-time behavioral health specialist are “at capacity with patients in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment.”
“The massive school debt makes it so many graduates who become mental health providers go to private organizations that they believe will be able to provide higher pay in order to pay off students loans and still be able to help provide for their family,” Cryer said. “This bill will encourage more people to go into the field of mental health, and it will also encourage more mental health and behavioral health workers to work in low-income and rural communities. This will increase the ability of treatment and crisis management within those communities.”
Taryn Hiatt, director of the Utah chapter of the American Society for Suicide Prevention, said Utahns “are desperately lacking in mental health treatment access,” especially in rural communities “where you have to travel hundreds of miles to be able see somebody.”
“When I am in a mental health crisis and having thoughts of suicide, that is the same as if I was having a heart attack,” she said. “And being told that I need to wait for weeks on end to be able to see somebody is just not acceptable. And so we know that this (bill) is an important step forward.”
McAdams, who will face off against Republican challenger Burgess Owens in the November general election, has sponsored a number of mental health-related bills, including the Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act, which passed the House in January on a 385-8 vote.