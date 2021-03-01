U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, on Saturday argued that Democrats do not care about the well-being of Black Americans and accused the Black Lives Matter movement of promoting “an ideology of godlessness."
The congressman’s comments came during a panel discussion titled “In the Left’s Own Words: ‘Disrupting the Nuclear Family’ ” on the third day of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Owens was joined in the discussion, which lasted approximately 22 minutes, by Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, Morgan Zegers of Young Americans Against Socialism and Jack Brewer, a former NFL player and member of Black Voices for Trump.
On the subject of how conservatives can appeal to Black voters, Owens, who is Black, said conservatives need to “make sure we tune ourselves into where these voices are, put our voices out, our faces, our message, and let’s start making sure they (Democrats) cannot be so cocky about thinking they can just show up.”
“But here’s the point I’m making, guys. We cannot do what the Democrats do. Democrats use, abuse and discard. They show up every four years … and then they move on and don’t think a thing about it. We have to be a party, we are the party of entrepreneurship. We need to start investing into our communities,” the Utah Republican said.
Owens went on to accuse Democrats of not caring about Black lives and wanting to dismantle the nuclear family.
“If they cared about Black lives, if they care(d) about the family, they wouldn’t have a $15 per hour wage to make sure our kids never get a chance to go to work, to make sure that our kids are protected, we have choice of school. You can go through the litany. They could care less,” he said.
The congressman also criticized Black Lives Matter, a political and social movement to “eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes” by “combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy,” according to a description of the movement.
Multiple Black Lives Matter protests took place in Utah in June 2020 in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, including in Provo, Salt Lake City and Sanpete County.
“When you hate God, you hate capitalism, you hate the family unit, which is what Black Lives Matter Inc. is, you do not care about Black lives,” Owens said during the CPAC discussion. “You don’t care about American lives. You care about an ideology of godlessness. So understand what we’re up against.”
In order to win over Black voters, Owens said Republicans need to go into Democratic communities “and say we’re going to win this the next two (election) cycles because we get the message out,” adding that “when the next voice like a (former President) Donald Trump comes up, we’re not going to just have 18% of Black men (voting Republican) … we’ll do so much more than that.”
“Because we need to start understanding the people want to give a voice,” said Owens. “The people have the articulation, the history, the courage, and the last thing they want to hear when they go in there and do their thing, and they come out of this cycle, and the last thing they want to hear is, ‘We had no help.’ We need to help.”
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also spoke during the conservative conference. During a speech on Friday, Lee argued that “the left” is attacking the Bill of Rights and eroding American freedoms.
“Let’s remember what government is,” Lee said. “Government’s not some holy thing, it’s not some noble aspiration, it’s nothing more and nothing less than the official collective use of force. It’s just coercive force. And so faith in government means tyranny. You can’t have faith in government without promoting tyranny. And faith in people means freedom.”
He continued, “That, you see, is the absolute key to our founding, and to our Bill of Rights. And it also happens to be precisely what the left is trying to undo.”