United States Rep. John Curtis, R-UT, announced Wednesday that he is sponsoring a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the increasing health and safety risks posed by methamphetamine, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Methamphetamine Response Act of 2020 — co-sponsored by Curtis and four Democrats — would have Congress declare that methamphetamine is “an emerging threat,” as defined by the Office of National Drug Control Policy Reauthorization Act of 1998, and require the that office “establish and implement an Emerging Threat Response Plan that is specific to methamphetamine.”
The legislation, which Curtis and other lawmakers introduced on Sept. 11, is based on a number of findings about increasing trends in methamphetamine use across the U.S.
Between 2008 and 2017, methamphetamine treatment admissions increased from 15.1% to 23.6%, according to the bill, and meth-related treatment among women increased from 19.2% of all drug-related treatment admissions to 28.3%.
“By the end of 2019, methamphetamine availability, use, purity, and potency had increased nationally, as street-level prices declined,” according to the bill. “Methamphetamine use is a nationwide issue. Its use remains widespread in Midwest and Western States and is becoming increasingly prevalent in Northeastern States.”
The increase in methamphetamine use and “the negative respiratory and pulmonary health effects associated with its use” led the National Institute of Drug Abuse to “warn clinicians to be prepared to monitor adverse effects when treating individuals using methamphetamine who also have COVID-19," according to the bill.
“Since the onset of COVID-19 in the United States, the number of law enforcement and first responder agencies entering data into nationwide overdose mapping applications to track real-time suspected overdoses, including methamphetamine overdoses, has increased,” it read.
Other sponsors of the bill include Rep. TJ Cox, D-CA; Rep. David Trone, D-MD; Rep. Michael San Nicolas, D-GU; and Rep. Ed Case, D-HI.
Curtis, who represents Utah’s Third Congressional District, said in a press release that, over the past decade, “methamphetamine addiction and fatalities have skyrocketed across the United States — especially in rural areas like the ones I am proud to represent.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem by spreading resources thinly and making it more difficult to connect with individuals in need of support,” said Curtis, whose district spans from Salt Lake County to San Juan County.
“This substance use disorder does not discriminate, and has torn families apart across the country,” said Cox, the California representative. “This bill will help us create and deploy a plan to prevent the spread of meth in our communities and save countless lives from addiction.”
The bill was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Sept. 11.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, introduced a companion bill in the Senate on Aug 6, which was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.
According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released in October, methamphetamine is the drug most frequently involved in overdose deaths in Utah, as well as in other western states, such as Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and California.