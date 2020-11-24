Recently reelected U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, is sponsoring a bill to reduce barriers on the deployment of wind energy overseas.
Specifically, the bill would amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 “to authorize the United States Agency for International Development to accept or purchase used property for planning and implementation of wind energy programs under that act,” as stated in its text.
“This bill simply permits USAID to accept donations of used material for wind energy projects to be deployed abroad, putting them to use instead of in landfills,” according to a press release.
Curtis, who handily defeated his Democratic opponent in the 3rd Congressional District race in the November general election, introduced the bipartisan bill, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minnesota, on Thursday. The bill was then referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
"Most carbon emissions come from outside the United States, and a vital component of combatting climate change is the U.S. exporting clean energy resources and technology," Curtis said in the press release. “The bipartisan Worldwide Wind Turbine Act does exactly that by bringing together energy companies and U.S. international aid programs to share clean energy technology with the developing world.”
Phillips described the legislation as an effort “to restore American leadership and ingenuity in the worldwide response to climate change.”
“Climate change is real, knows no borders, and our community and businesses are paying the price,” the Minnesota Democrat said.
The bill has gotten praise from environmental policy groups, including the Evangelical Environmental Network, which said the legislation “will reduce cost barriers for developing nations to access clean energy while at the same time enable American wind companies to be generous global partners and good stewards of their resources.”
“As developing nations grow in energy prosperity, they deserve the chance to choose clean energy sources and avoid the harmful health costs that come from fossil fuel pollution,” said Jessica Moerman, senior director of science and policy for the Evangelical Environmental Network. “This smart, commonsense legislation provides a pathway for just that.”
The American Conservation Coalition called the bill an “innovative policy solution” and thanked Curtis “for his continued leadership on the issue of climate change.”
"Deploying clean energy technology around the world is crucial to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions,” Quill Robinson, vice president of Government Affairs, American Conservation Coalition, said in the press release. “As we continue to build out wind energy capacity in the United States, the Worldwide Wind Turbine Act will address the challenge of recycling older turbines and increase renewable energy deployment in developing countries.”
Curtis has introduced a number of environment-related bills since taking office in November 2017, including a bill introduced earlier this year to help communities impacted by wildfires with the recovery and cleanup process.