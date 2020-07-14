United States Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, introduced a consumer data privacy protection bill Monday that would require manufacturers to disclose whether smart appliances and devices are equipped with audio or visual capabilities.
The Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, which Curtis introduced alongside Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, and Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Florida, states that “each manufacturer of a covered device shall disclose whether the covered device manufactured by the manufacturer contains a camera or microphone as a component of the covered device” and that failing to do so “shall be treated as a violation of a rule defining an unfair or deceptive act or practice” prescribed in the Federal Trade Commission Act.
“Any person who violates this Act or a regulation promulgated under this Act shall be subject to the penalties and entitled to the privileges and immunities provided in the Federal Trade Commission Act,” the text of the bill states.
The bill specifically targets smart appliances like refrigerators and pet feeders and would not apply to cell phones, laptops, tablets “or any device that a consumer would reasonably expect to have a microphone or camera” or a device that is “specifically marketed as a camera, telecommunications device, or microphone.”
The bipartisan bill comes a year after reports that Amazon employees listen to voice recordings captured by Echo speakers to improve the device’s speech recognition, as the Associated Press reported in April 2019, leading to increased scrutiny over the ways smart devices impact personal privacy.
“We should be allowed to make informed decisions about the electronic eavesdroppers we invite into our homes,” Moulton said in a press release. “But we can’t do it if big tech hides microphones and cameras that are always listening in refrigerators, toasters and other household gadgets.”
Moulton introduced a related bill in July 2019, the Automatic Listening Exploitation Act, that would “limit the use, record or transmission of any speech or sound captured by a smart speaker, or any video image captured by a video doorbell, and to prohibit … such use, recording or transmission without the express consent of the consumer.”
Curtis said the bill “balances protecting American consumers with continuing to foster innovation” and would “allow regulatory flexibility without hamstringing the technological pioneers who are developing smart technologies, while ensuring consumers are aware of the capabilities of items they are putting in their homes.”
The disclosure requirement would not apply to devices manufactured or sold before the bill passed and would require the Federal Trade Commission to work with manufactures to establish guidelines for how to disclose whether products are equipped with cameras or microphones.