U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, on Thursday announced that he plans to launch a bipartisan caucus next year that will “seek to elevate awareness and bipartisan consensus around wildfire management and mitigation, environmental and community protections, public health and safety and wildfire preparedness and recovery in Congress.”
The “Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus,” the plans for which were unveiled Thursday by Curtis and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, would “require that members join in equal bipartisan numbers, and will serve as a useful tool for facilitating conversations and cultivating solutions for communities facing wildfire.”
The bipartisan caucus would also “share federal relief programs and resources with communities before, during and after wildfire season” and “highlight balanced and bipartisan science-based wildfire management and mitigation proposals in Congress.”
In a press release, the Utah Republican said he was excited “to bring together Republicans and Democrats to find common ground and advocate for policies that will help communities recover and respond to catastrophic wildfires, as well as avoid them in the first place.”
The push for a wildfire caucus comes after Utah experienced one of its worst wildfire seasons on record. In September, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands Director Brian Cottam told state lawmakers that wildfires suppression costs for all agencies statewide had already reached $36 million.
“Utahns know the destruction that wildfires leave in their wake and the importance of common-sense forest management that can save lives and property,” Curtis said. “During my time in Congress, improving wildfire mitigation, response and recovery efforts has been a top priority, and I am committed to creating a diverse coalition of stakeholders to work towards stopping preventable disasters.”
The two congressmen have worked together to tackle environmental issues before. In July 2019, Curtis and Neguse introduced the Study on Improving Lands Act to direct the National Academies of Science “to study and report on the state of soil health on Federal lands in the United States,” according to the text of the bill.
Additionally, they worked together in April on the Wildfire and Community Health Response Act of 2020 to require the multiple federal agencies to “mitigate wildfire risk during the COVID-19 … pandemic, including activities to minimize the impact of wildfires on the respiratory health of communities,” as well as “identify methods of fuels reduction used during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the threat of wildfire on such lands.”
“Wildfire mitigation and response must be a year-round priority,” Neguse said on Thursday. “The devastating and record-breaking nature of our wildfire season in Colorado and throughout the western U.S. this year makes that perfectly clear.”
The call for the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus received praise from a number of groups, including The Nature Conservancy, National Association of State Foresters and Western Governors’ Association.