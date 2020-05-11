Two congressmen from Utah are among the Republican federal lawmakers who will serve on a task force established to make recommendations and review issues involving China.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, announced the formation of the “China Task Force” on Thursday, which will include United States Reps. John Curtis, R-Utah, and Chris Stewart, R-Utah.
“They will be looking at a wide range of China-related issues, including influence operations targeting the U.S., including our universities, think tanks and media outlets, economic threats to our government and our allies, efforts to gain a technological advantage and role in the origin and spread of COVID-19,” McCarthy said during a press conference.
The task force will exclusively consist of Republican lawmakers, according to McCarthy, who said Democrats had backed away from ideas of establishing a bipartisan task force to look at China.
“For more than a year I have worked with the leadership of the Democratic Party to put together a bipartisan committee on China with an equal number of Republicans and an equal number of Democrats,” said McCarthy, adding that individuals of that committee were chosen and named but “Democrats pulled back a few months ago.”
The House Minority Leader encouraged Democrats to work with their Republican colleagues to investigate China and said there was “no more important time (than) now to join with us together to work as one nation as we face these challenges.”
“We cannot wait any longer,” said McCarthy. “The stakes are too high to sit idly by.”
On Thursday, The Hill reported that McCarthy told reporters that it had become clear that “China’s cover-up directly led” to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Communist Party of China hid the seriousness of this disease, led a propaganda campaign blaming the U.S., used their supplies to exert influence and continue to refuse international experts to investigate what happened,” said McCarthy.
Curtis, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a news release on Thursday that the task force would study “disinformation campaigns, influence operations, economic threats and competition for the development of advanced technology, ultimately creating policy recommendations for Congress.”
“My time in the region has given me a unique understanding of the history, culture, and language which I will use as the China Task Force tackles these issues head-on,” Curtis said in the news release. “There is a need for a unified and bipartisan voice on these issues; I hope my Democratic colleagues will soon join us.”
Curtis served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Taiwan and speaks Chinese, the Daily Herald reported in October 2013.
In a news release, Stewart said China was a geopolitical threat to the U.S. even before the pandemic, which increased the urgency of addressing the country’s efforts to influence American operations and gain a technological advantage against the U.S.
“We are witnessing a generational geopolitical realignment as the world begins to recognize the true intent of Chinese leadership’s capabilities and ambitions,” said Stewart, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. “I look forward to serving on this important committee and developing a plan to ensure our future economic and national security.”
On Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, introduced the “Multilateral Aid Review Act of 2020,” or MAR Act, which would establish a task force “to review and assess United States participation in multilateral entities” to combat China’s efforts to gain influence over international organizations.
Other members of the China Task Force, which will be chaired by Rep. Michael McCaul, R-TX, include House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-WY, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-OH, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-WI, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-PA, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY.