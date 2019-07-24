While their home state celebrated Pioneer Day, members of Utah’s congressional delegation watched as the former Special Counsel Robert Mueller provided testimony about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Rep. Chris Stewart was the lone congressional member from Utah on the House Intelligence Committee, and used his opportunity to question Mueller on leaks of information to the media about the investigation.
Stewart stated concern that all of the leaks were designed to “weaken or to embarrass the president.” Stewart said he had more than 25 examples of leaks that occurred during the time Mueller was in position as Special Counsel -- and stated that every leak had that intention.
“Never was it leaked that you’d found no evidence of collusion, never was it leaked that the Steele Dossier was a complete fantasy not that it was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign. I could go on and on,” Stewart said.
Mueller said in reference to a confidential letter he wrote to Attorney General William Barr that was leaked to the media, “I do not believe we would be responsible for the leaks,” referring to his team. He also said, “I do believe that we have done a good job in assuring that no leaks occur.”
“We have 25 examples here of where you did not do a good job,” Stewart responded. “Not you, sir, I’m not accusing you at all, but where your office did not do a good job in protecting this information.”
Stewart pointed out to Meuller that he must have realized the leaks were coming from his office.
“I do not believe that,” Meuller responded.
“This is your work, your office is the only one who had information regarding this, it had to come from your office,” Stewart responded. He then asked if Meuller’s team did anything to prevent or find the person responsible for the leaks.
Mueller said that from the outset of the investigation, the team took efforts to “minimize the possibility of leaks, and I think we were successful over the two years that we were in operation.”
“I wish you had been more successful, it was disruptive to the American people,” Stewart said.
Rep. Rob Bishop, from Utah's 1st Congressional District , made a statement following the testimony, and simply stated, “The book was better than the movie.”