U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday in calling for police reforms in the wake of weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism in law enforcement.
Romney is a co-sponsor of the “Justice Act,” a bill that would use “an innovative system of federal grant-related incentives to ensure local and State jurisdictions cease the use of dangerous techniques such as chokeholds, and are reporting significant data about when an officer uses force or a ‘no knock’ warrant is issued,” according to an analysis of the bill.
“Too many Americans have lost confidence in institutions created for the purpose of keeping our communities safe,” the analysis said. “To rebuild that lost faith, the JUSTICE Act focuses on police reform, accountability and transparency.”
Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott sponsored and introduced the bill following protests throughout the country and world over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“Now is the time for reform,” Scott said in a press release Wednesday. “The murder of George Floyd and its aftermath made clear from sea to shining sea that action must be taken to rebuild lost trust between communities of color and law enforcement.”
Despite calls from activists to defund law enforcement, the bill would “increase police access to grants for body-worn cameras and the best possible training when it comes to de-escalation and the duty to intervene,” according to the analysis.
“The Act also makes lynching a federal crime, increases penalties for false police reports, works to increase appropriate access to police records for hiring decisions, (and) assists local departments with minority hiring,” the analysis said.
Finally, the bill calls on federal lawmakers to create two commissions, the first to “give the nation a full picture of the issues facing black men and boys” and the second to “undertake a thorough review of our criminal justice system.”
In a press release Wednesday, Romney said the bill would “build greater trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve” and help correct “weaknesses” in the way police departments and agencies currently operate.
“While the great majority of our law enforcement personnel in Utah and across our country do a heroic job, there are issues of oversight and accountability that need to be corrected, particularly when it comes to treatment of people of color,” said Romney.
Utah’s state lawmakers, meanwhile, are considering police reform measures of their own. On Tuesday, the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee unanimously approved a bill that would prohibit training that teaches Utah police officers to “restrain a person by the application of a knee applying pressure to the neck or throat of a person,” according to the text of the bill.
“Any violation of this section shall be referred to the county or district attorney for review, and to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council for investigation,” the bill said.
“I’m assuming most of us sat and watched the video of what happened with Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” said Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, the bill’s sponsor and Utah’s only black lawmaker. “And I think, like many of you, I sat horrified as I watched this man die and someone video-taping it on social media.”
The Legislature will consider the bill further during a special session called by Gov. Gary Herbert that begins Thursday. Hollins said the effort to ban law enforcement from using “inhumane” knee-on-neck chokeholds is just the first of many police reform efforts lawmakers will consider.
“This is the beginning of the conversation,” said Hollins. “We’re going to continue to have this conversation and looking at some other possible changes that can occur for the upcoming session.”