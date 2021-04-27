Utah First Lady Abby Cox kicked off a new initiative launched on Tuesday to “combat the empathy crisis” in society today with a service project at Bridle Up Hope in Alpine.
The “Show Up” initiative is about “encouraging Utahns everywhere to reach out wherever they are ... and to be willing to learn and appreciate different points of view,” Cox said during a press conference held at Bridle Up Hope, which helps young women deal with depression by bonding with horses and through equestrian training.
“It’s about showing up where you can with open hearts, empathy and compassion for everyone. It’s about being brave enough to be there for others,” the first lady said.
The initiative includes four initial “focus areas,” including social and emotional learning, supporting Utah’s foster children and families, expanding the Special Olympics Unified Sports program and partnering with the governor’s office “to continue to do service projects and encourage service as a way of life for all Utahns.”
In choosing an initiative, the first lady said her team “wanted to listen first” and pick something that would truly benefit Utah children and families.
“We decided to help combat the empathy crisis,” Cox said. “We must learn to connect through our differences. We live in a world where our children are watching some adults model everything but empathy. We live in a world where many of our children have never learned how to resolve conflicts, how to feel comfortable around people who are different from them or what to do when they encounter big emotions and face mental health challenges.”
The initiative will include quarterly service projects throughout the state, the first of which kicked off on Tuesday: filling 1,500 “Thank You” kits for Utah’s foster and kinship families.
The first lady and others spent the morning and afternoon filling the kits, which were made up of items donated by local businesses, groups and agencies, including doTERRA, Real Salt Lake, and Deseret Book.
Through its Healing Hands Foundation and Hope to Belong initiative, doTERRA donated 1,500 bags and 300 oils, while the Paul Mitchell School in Provo donated free haircuts to all foster families and youth, the Utah Department of National Resources provided 1,500 free park passes and Sackcloth & Ashes donated 500 blankets and children’s books.
Other donations included in the service project include 1,500 free-meal cards from Chick-fil-A, 1,500 grilling spice kits and feminine hygiene kits from Traeger Grills and 1,500 puzzles from Walker Edison.
According to Cox, who noted that the “perfect way to combat the empathy crisis is to serve together,” the kits will be delivered “all throughout the state to these beautiful families who have taken children into their home and shown them so much love and belonging.”
“Each item in the kit, we hope, will serve as a thank you and a way to have fun and show love with your foster and relative families,” she said.
The first lady praised Bridle Up Hope and spoke about her personal experience “riding and training my own horses” while growing up on a ranch, something she said helped her with personal and emotional development.
“This is exactly what they are doing here for young women, and it’s absolutely amazing,” said Cox.
Tracy Gruber, executive director of the Utah Department of Human Services, spoke at Tuesday’s press conference and said that “the impact and emotional pain on children who experience abuse and neglect and removal from homes can be long-lasting.”
“Every child deserves a safe, permanent and loving home, and we will all work together to ensure that our communities are supporting these families as they provide a great environment for children in foster care,” Gruber said.