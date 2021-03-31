U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, announced this week that they had reintroduced a bill to enhance the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in order to improve recreation in Utah, Salt Lake and other counties.
The Bonneville Shoreline Trail Advancement Act, which is also supported by the other four members of Utah’s congressional delegation, would adjust management boundaries “to allow the advancement” of the trail and designate approximately 326 acres in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Utah and Salt Lake counties as part of the Mount Olympus Wilderness.
In a Wednesday press release, Romney said the trail “is planned to eventually connect the Idaho border to Nephi, Utah — stretching over 280 miles.”
Romney, who along with Curtis initially introduced the legislation in July 2020, said the trail “provides great outdoor recreational opportunities for Utahns, but several wilderness-designated areas along the trail are hampering full use of the trail.”
“We are reintroducing our legislation to adjust the boundaries of the trail to ensure that construction can be fully completed and Utahns can enjoy its wide range of recreational opportunities for many years to come," the senator said.
Curtis said that the “legislation balances creating new recreational opportunities with protecting the environment.”
“With a rapidly increasing population, Salt Lake and Utah Counties are in need of more widely accessible opportunities to hike, bike, and get outdoors,” the representative wrote on Twitter.
In a statement of support for the bill, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox noted that the trail is a “decades long project with both recreational and historical significance,” adding that it “has the potential to be both a beautiful recreational asset for Utah residents and a tool for teaching us about ancient Lake Bonneville and Utah’s fascinating geologic history.”
“For the past 30 years, numerous Utah political jurisdictions, businesses, recreational users, and private landowners have played a role in securing portions of the (trail),” the governor said. “Much remains to be done, but your bill, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail Advancement Act, is a next step in that process.”
John Knoblock, chairperson of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail Committee, said “there are many obstacles in completing the entire envisioned trail which is still only about halfway complete.” He said the legislation is “important to overcome one of those obstacles by adjusting wilderness boundaries so that mountain bikes can use the entire trail as originally envisioned.”
Other supporters of the legislation to expand the Bonneville Shoreline Trail include Sarah Bennett, executive director of Trails Utah, Utah High School Cycling League Director Dallen Atack and Kevin Dwyer, executive director of the Salt Lake Valley Trails Society.