United States Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, issued an apology after sharing a picture of a Provo elementary school classroom that shows young students behind makeshift plastic barriers and criticizing the school’s approach to preventing COVID-19 spread.
The picture, originally posted by the Edgemont Elementary School Instagram account, shows three young students wearing masks and sitting in spread apart desks behind clear three-sided plastic barriers.
“Kids are ready to learn with their new power shields,” the school wrote on Instagram, “ready to be super hero learners (with masks and shields).”
Lee, who is from Utah County and went to high school in the Provo City School District, took to social media on Wednesday to criticize the makeshift safety precautions, calling “power shield” a “euphemism for ‘cage’” and asking whether “this looks like a fun way to learn.”
“What the actual hell?” the Republican senator wrote on Facebook. “If they’re already wearing masks and distanced, why the need for a ‘power shield’? … I’m sure that whoever came up with this idea had good intentions, but some ideas prove between on paper than in practice. This is mean.”
Lee’s comments prompted widespread criticism from parents and social media users who viewed the federal lawmaker as disparaging local educators for doing their best to keep students safe under unique circumstances and with limited resources.
“Way to not have empathy for schools, teachers or students doing their best with what has seem(ed) to be less-than-stellar help from you all,” one person wrote.
“His post has now channeled a lot of anger towards Edgemont from his Covid-denier followers, and Edgemont had to shut off comments on its Instagram account (cutting off an avenue of communication between the school and parents),” wrote another person. “Regardless of your views on Covid, I think most can agree that it was inappropriate for our senator to publicly name and shame an elementary school in his own district.”
Lee deleted his posts on Thursday and issued an apology “to the teachers and to any students, parents, and school personnel I might have offended” by sharing the photo “without inquiry into how widespread this practice might be or any unique circumstances that might have been at play in that classroom.”
“It was a mistake on my part to post it, along with my flippant commentary,” he wrote. “While I have questions and concerns regarding the seating arrangement displayed in that photograph, I recognize that these are difficult times, that reasonable minds can disagree as to the best solution in any given set of circumstances, and that it’s certainly not my place to make decisions rearming what’s best for a particular classroom.”
The plexiglass shields in question have been implemented in convenience stores, casinos, restaurants and now schools as a way to reduce coronavirus exposure and transmission by blocking respiratory droplets that are released through sneezing, coughing and talking.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, has recommended implementing “plexiglass type material or clear plastic sheet” in pharmacies and other settings where physical distancing is unattainable “to shield against droplets from coughs or sneezes,” according to guidance sheet last updated on June 28.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that “physical barriers” such as “glass or plastic windows” can “reduce exposure to COVID-19.”
“This approach can be implemented in areas of the healthcare setting where patiences will first present, such as triage areas, the registration desk at the emergency department or at the pharmacy window where medication is collected,” according to a February report.
But, some researchers have raised questions about the efficacy of plexiglass barriers in a classroom setting, noting that plastic or plexiglass can trap bacteria if a room or building isn’t properly ventilated.
During an Aug. 5 webinar hosted by the University of Colorado at Boulder about airborne COVID-19 transmission and campus safety, mechanical and environmental engineering professor Shelly Miller said she and other researchers “had a discussion altogether and those of us who study airflow were against using plexiglass for general classroom operations due to the uncertainty of what would happen with the airflow.”
“We go to the grocery store now and they do have plexiglass up between the cashier and you when you’re paying,” added Terri Fiez, CU-Boulder’s vice chancellor for research. “And that makes a lot of sense to not have that direct transmission, but in a classroom it’s a little different.”
Students in the Provo City School District, Alpine School District and Nebo School District all returned to school this week. Brigham Young University classes begin on Aug. 31 while Utah Valley University classes start on Monday.