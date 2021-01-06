U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was heckled by a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters during a Tuesday flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. ahead of the counting and certification of the Electoral College vote.
Romney made national headlines this week for criticizing an attempt by dozens of Republicans in Congress to challenge the Electoral College vote, calling it an “egregious ploy to reject electors” that “may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic.”
Utah’s Reps. Burgess Owens and Chris Stewart, both Republicans, were among the GOP lawmakers who said they would challenge the Electoral College vote.
Video posted to social media on Tuesday shows a woman walking up to Romney inside the Salt Lake City International Airport and asking him whether he will support Trump “in the fraudulent votes.” Romney said he would not.
“It’s a long story, but we have a Constitution, the Constitution process is clear. I will follow the Constitution, and I will explain all of that when we meet in Congress this week,” Romney told the woman.
“Well, you haven’t supported him and you didn’t even support him in the election,” the woman shot back.
“No, I did not,” Romney replied.
As Romney got up and began walking away, the woman told him that she would make sure he isn’t re-elected in Utah.
“They (your constituents) didn’t want you in there anyway, so to be honest with you, I wouldn’t be surprised if you weren’t even voted in legally,” she said, continuing to shout at the Utah senator as he walked off.
“You’re a joke,” shouted the woman. “Absolute joke. A disgusting shame.”
Another video posted on Twitter shows multiple people on a plane with Romney shouting “Traitor” and “Resign Mitt.”
“Mitt Romney, your constituents want to know why you are … going to certify the Electoral College,” one woman shouted. “Mitt Romney, you don’t listen to your constituents.”
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, defended his congressional colleague and criticized the group of Trump supporters for heckling Romney.
“No matter our political differences let’s all treat each other with respect and decency,” Lee tweeted on Wednesday. “Harassing your political opponents on a plane is not acceptable,” Lee wrote. “Harassing your political opponents at their home is not acceptable. We as a country need to be better than this.”
Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, a Republican, also defended Romney, tweeting that the senator “deserves more respect than this — yet responds w/ decency & patience.”
“Just one of the most successful business leaders of his time, former Gov and GOP nominee quietly reading at the airport in the course of his public duties — being harassed by ‘patriots,’ ” wrote Ainge.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Romney’s office had not responded to a request to comment about the heckling incident.