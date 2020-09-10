United States Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, called on the federal government on Wednesday to actively work “to resolve the debate (and) the uncertainty that so many Americans have about the wisdom of receiving vaccines” and to address the increasing number of parents who believe vaccines are harmful to their children.
During a U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on the efficacy and timeline of using vaccinations to treat COVID-19, Romney said he believed there was a “growing sentiment, I think, across our country, of people who are, if you will, ‘anti-vaxxers,’ people who are avoiding vaccines.”
“And I have been approached during visits to my state by people who have whole books that are written describing why vaccines are bad, why they’re made from adulterated sources,” the Utah senator said. “And I won’t go into all the details, but it’s not like just a social media phenomenon. There are literally books out there that are written to describe why vaccines are bad.”
Romney suggested that the federal government consider mounting a “much more aggressive campaign” on social media to resolve uncertainties and debunk misconceptions about vaccines, noting that similar campaigns have been launched to address the dangers of tobacco.
“And I wonder if it does not make sense for our government to put out a very comprehensive effort to dispel this growing sense of vaccines being bad,” said Romney.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who testified during Wednesday’s Senate committee hearing, told Romney that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services currently uses a “three-tiered approach” to “improve vaccine confidence,” including “through research and evaluation, collaboration and partnerships, communication strategies and knowledge dissemination.”
While roughly 1 in 10 parents “refuses at least one childhood vaccine,” according to Adams, he noted that the vast majority of these parents are “vaccine hesitant” and not the “anti-vaxxers” to whom Romney was referring.
“And that’s who we need to really work on,” said Adams. “And we need to work on educating them and engaging them and being compassionate with them and patient with them to answer their questions.”
Francis Collins, director of the National Institute of Health, said that skepticism about vaccines “has been, of course, an issue for our country not just in the season of COVID-19, but before that.”
“And it is heartbreaking, and I must say, frustrating, and sometimes even causes you a little bit of anger and frustration that this kind of misinformation is so readily spread by people who have another agenda,” Collins said. “And we have a hard road to go to try to counter that when so many people don’t see, in their own experience, the reason why this is such a lifesaving activity.”
According to Collins, there are six vaccine candidates currently “engaged in large-scale U.S. trials” aimed at determining the efficacy of the vaccines in treating COVID-19.
The six experimental vaccines have all “undergone rigorous testing in animals” and “testing in a small group of humans,” Collins said. Three of them are almost ready for a stage where 30,000 volunteers “located in areas where the virus is actively spreading” would be injected, half with a placebo and half with the vaccine.
“These six vaccines represent three different scientific approaches,” he said. “Having this mix of strategies is the best insurance against some unexpected problem with safety or efficacy. We hope and expect that more than one of these will succeed.”
Adams said public confidence in the safety of vaccines would be crucial in preventing surges in coronavirus cases this fall, which he called “the most important flu season in our lifetimes.”
“My central message today is this: equitable vaccination of America’s children and adults against preventable diseases is safe, smart, good for the economy and critical in our fight against COVID-19,” said Adams.
“And the science here is clear,” he continued. “Vaccines save lives, and the U.S. vaccine supply is the safest in history and the safest in the world.”