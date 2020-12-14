U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers are continuing to push for a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package that includes support for small businesses and extension of unemployment benefits that are set to expire later this month.
The proposal consists of two separate bills, the first of which would allocate $748 billion for “emergency assistance for American families, workers, and small businesses,” according to a description of the legislation. The second bill would allocate $160 billion for state and local governments.
The proposal does not include an additional round of stimulus checks for every American.
The Problem Solvers Caucus, which includes Romney, originally proposed the $908 billion relief package on Dec. 1 after months of unsuccessful negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.
During a press conference on Monday, the bipartisan group of lawmakers released new details of the proposal, which Romney referred to as an “emergency provision” meant to provide short-term aid until March 31, at which point Congress can re-evaluate.
The first bill would include $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, $82 billion for education funding, $45 billion for the transportation sector, $35 billion for healthcare providers, $25 billion for emergency rental assistance, $16 billion for coronavirus testing and contact tracing and $13 billion for emergency food assistance.
Additionally, it would extend unemployment assistance by $300 per week for 16 weeks.
“It's designed as an emergency relief measure,” Romney told reporters during a conference call on Monday. “And so it deals with people who are in particular need: the unemployed, small businesses, mental health facilities, child care facilities, transportation infrastructure ... so it is a bill that confronts an economic necessity.”
Romney noted that the $160 billion for states and local governments would only be distributed to states that agreed to enact “liability protection so that doctors and hospitals, schools, universities, small businesses, big businesses, don't get sued because people got COVID."
"Before we're going to send out $160 billion in state and local aid, we want to see very serious, thoughtful liability protections that protect hospitals, doctors, small businesses and others from lawsuits where people claim they were injured by COVID and where the person they're suing was doing their best but frankly didn't know exactly how to respond to the crisis that COVID represented,” the Republican Utah senator said.
In April, Utah lawmakers passed a bill making business owners “immune to civil liability for damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to COVID-19 on the premises owned or operated by the person (business owner), or doing an activity managed by the person.”
But Romney noted that businesses found to have acted with “gross negligence” would still be held accountable.
"So our view is if someone has been grossly negligent, if they've been willful and wanton and, as a result, someone was injured, that person should be able to collect,” Romney said. “But if, on the other hand, someone exercised their best judgment, they should not have to pay liability awards to people who sue them.”
When asked why the bipartisan proposal doesn’t include an additional round of stimulus checks, Romney said that "sending out checks to people who are currently working was not, in our view, as high a priority as sending checks to people who were unemployed, to individuals that can't make their rent and to businesses that are about to shut down.”
Romney said he hopes that Congress will pass the bipartisan proposal, or a similar proposal, by Dec. 25.