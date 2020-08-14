U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Friday that he disagreed with President Donald Trump’s assertion that national implementation vote by mail would likely lead to widespread voter fraud and defended Utah’s use of the voting method.
“I don’t know of any evidence that vote by mail would increase voter fraud,” said Romney. “My biggest concern, frankly, with regards to voting fraud has been that there would be some kind of hacking of our voting electronic systems, and that voting machines or tabulating equipment would be hacked, either by an American or hacked by a foreign entity.”
Romney’s comments came during a video conference hosted by the Salt Lake City-based Sutherland Institute where the Republican senator discussed topics ranging from the initial federal response to COVID-19 to how the U.S. can combat China.
Romney said he believed voting by mail is “probably more secure” than electronic voting because, in the case voting machines or tabulating equipment were hacked when electronic voting was being used, “we would really have no way in some states to know what the right number was, because there would be no physical evidence that would be remaining.”
“In the case of voting by mail, the good news is that if there were some allegation of impropriety, you’d be able to get the physical ballots and look at them and see if the signatures matched the people who were supposedly the voters, whether the person was still alive, and so forth,” the Utah senator said.
Romney added that he would support efforts by Congress to provide “additional funds to states that don’t have as effective voting systems as we do here in Utah for voting by mail.”
When asked about the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Romney said the U.S. has “not distinguished ourselves in a positive way by how we responded to the crisis when it was upon us.”
“And the proof of the pudding of that is simply that we have 5% of the world’s population, but 25% of the world’s deaths due to COVID-19,” he said. “And there’s no way to spin that in a positive light.”
Romney criticized the Trump administration for not taking “immediate action” in the early stages of the pandemic and for “a tendency … to dismiss COVID-19 as a threat, not to consider how serious it could become,” as well as previous administrations and lawmakers for not stockpiling or ensuring “manufacturing capacity” of personal protective equipment.
“We really should have as a nation had a more expansive supply of protective equipment for our healthcare workers than was existing in our national stockpile,” the senator said. “And that was something that’s been the case for a long, long time, and frankly every Congress and every president deserves their share of the blame.”
At the same time, Romney said he believes Utah’s response to the pandemic has been “pretty effective” and that Gov. Gary Herbert and other state officials have “done a relatively good job” in keeping case numbers and infection rates down.
“We’re in the top group of states in terms of response,” he said. “I think actually the governor was right not to shut down the entire state at the same time, but instead to have county officials determine what was right county by county.”
When the discussion turned to foreign policy, Romney spoke about “the threat that’s faced by an emerging China” and warned that the country “will have a much larger military than ours someday.”
“With that as a backdrop, they have made it very clear that their objective is to become the world’s dominant player, to replace the U.S. as the leading nation on the planet,” said Romney. “To replace the U.S. economically, militarily and geopolitically. They intend to become the world’s superpower.”
The full conversation with Romney can be viewed on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SutherlandInstitute.