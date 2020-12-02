U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was among a group of Republican and Democratic senators who, on Tuesday, unveiled a $908 billion COVID-19 emergency relief “framework” that would provide support for small businesses, hospitals and families that are struggling during the ongoing pandemic.
The relief package would include $228 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program intended to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll as well as $180 billion to extend unemployment benefits.
It does not include an additional round of $1,200 stimulus checks for every American.
The bipartisan group of federal lawmakers, which calls itself the Problem Solvers Caucus, proposed the relief package after months of unsuccessful negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.
If passed, it will be the first federal coronavirus relief package since March.
“We’ve worked night and day throughout the Thanksgiving recess because we recognize that families all across America are struggling, that businesses are closing, that hospitals are overwhelmed,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said at a Tuesday press conference in Washington, D.C. “As we deal with this second wave or third wave of this pandemic, it is absolutely essential that we pass emergency relief.”
“While this perhaps will offend some folks on both sides, we think it is a good framework, and we are all committed to doing what it takes to get it done,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., added.
Another Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said the caucus intended to move forward with the relief framework “after months of (Congress) failing to act for one reason or another.”
“Our action to provide emergency relief is needed now more than ever before,” the Democratic official said. “The people need to know that we are not going to leave them until we get something accomplished.”
Romney, who spoke at the press conference in support of the relief effort, said that $560 billion of the $908 billion is money repurposed from the March CARES Act.
In other words, the new stimulus package only includes $348 billion in new funds.
“Now, I happen to be a deficit hawk,” Romney said. “I don’t like borrowing money. I don’t like spending money we don’t have. But the time to borrow money, maybe the only time to borrow money, is when there is a crisis. And this is a crisis. We want to help people at this particular time.”
“This is not a $1.8 trillion-dollar stimulus bill,” the Utah senator added. “This is a relief measure half that amount.”
According to Romney, the stimulus effort would also temporarily suspend “any liability-related lawsuits associated with COVID, giving states enough time to put in place their own protections.”
Romney said “liability protection is critical” and noted that some states, including Utah, already put these protections in place.
In April, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill making business owners “immune from civil liability for damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to COVID-19 on the premises owned or operated by the person (business owner), or during an activity managed by the person.”
Gov. Gary Herbert signed the bill, Senate Bill 3007, into law on May 4.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have not stated whether they support the Problem Solvers Caucus’ COVID-19 stimulus proposal, according to Manchin.