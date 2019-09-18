President Donald Trump named Robert O'Brien, his chief hostage negotiator and an established figure in Republican policy circles, as his new national security adviser on Wednesday.
O'Brien, the fourth person in two years to hold the job, becomes the administration's point person on national security amid rising tensions with Iran following the weekend attack on Saudi oil installations and fresh uncertainty in Afghanistan after the halt in peace talks with the Taliban.
Both of Utah's senators released statements after the announcement was made.
Sen. Mike Lee
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Mr. O’Brien during his time in the State Department on issues regarding religious liberty and Utahns abroad in Russia, China, and throughout the world.
“He is an incredible champion of religious freedom around the globe and I am confident that he will excel in his role as National Security Advisor to the President.”
Sen. Mitt Romney
"Congratulations to my friend Robert O’Brien, who the President has appointed to serve as National Security Advisor. As the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, he has doggedly pursued the release of American hostages abroad. He is a man of the highest integrity."