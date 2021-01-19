The Utah State Legislature convened at the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday to kick off the 2021 general session, a 45-day stretch where lawmakers will attempt to tackle everything from public education funding increases to an $80 million tax cut for Utah families.
The session started off unlike any other, with lawmakers sporting face masks and getting tested before entering the House and Senate chambers, and with the Capitol being closed off to the general public as a safety precaution to potential protests.
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, both outlined their priorities for the year, which include ramping up mental health programs and resources, investing in infrastructure improvements and making it easier for Utahns to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The past 12 months have been unprecedented and historic,” Adams said on Tuesday. “We began the 2020 session a year ago unaware of what was to come.”
Adams said “reinvigorating our efforts regarding mental health” would be a top priority of the Senate, noting that “through the pandemic, mental health needs have increased.”
“We cannot ignore this growing concern,” Adams told his colleagues. “Utah should create models the country can use to help address this important issue.”
Other priorities of the Senate in 2021, which Adams called “the year of the tax cut,” will be reducing taxes for Social Security recipients and families using $80 million that the Legislature set aside in 2019, as well as funding open space preservation and improving trail and park capacity.
“These will not only improve the quality of life and draw people toward our state, these projects will be contributing factors as to why all of us want to stay in Utah,” said Adams.
Another priority, the Senate president said, will be funding infrastructure projects — including double-tracking the Utah Transit Authority's FrontRunner and expanding highways — in order “to alleviate congestion on our roads.”
“Our investment in roads and rail has been an often under-appreciated element of our economic success, and we will not ease up in our commitment to preventing the gridlock that would bring our economy to a halt,” Wilson said in the House.
Wilson said lawmakers will “work toward a solution that will ensure Utahns have access to the water we need and that is rightfully ours,” noting that the Colorado River Compact between Utah and neighboring states allocates more water to Utah than the state currently takes.
Wilson added that lawmakers will consider increases in funding for public education, housing and health “in order to become a more inclusive state.”
The legislative session began after weeks of political unrest in Utah and around the country following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6.
On Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency and signed an executive order closing all “Capitol hill facilities” to the public for a week.
Adams called on protesters in the state and around the nation to “practice their constitutional right in a peaceful and orderly manner” and “abide by law and order.”
“We will not tolerate violence and civil disorder,” the Senate president said.
A handful of Utah County lawmakers took the oath of office on Tuesday, including Sen. Mike McKell R-Spanish Fork, who was elected to Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's former seat.
Other Utah County lawmakers who took the oath of office on Tuesday include Sens. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine; Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi; Curt Bramble, R-Provo; and David Hinkins, R-Orangeville.