Residents of Utah County will have the chance to weigh in on tax reform in Utah at a town hall meeting Tuesday night.
The town hall is the last of a series of town hall meetings scheduled across the state by the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force created during the 2019 legislative session after a tax reform plan was postponed during the session. The task force was assigned to study state and local revenue systems for the purpose of making recommendations to address structural imbalances among revenue sources. Part of that is gathering public feedback.
The controversial tax overhaul plan that was postponed during the session, HB 441, would have added new taxes on services, while cutting the sales tax rate in an effort to modernize Utah's tax base.
The Utah County town hall will start at 6 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom in the Sorensen Student Center at Utah Valley University. An open house will run from 6 to 7 p.m. before the task force meeting from 7 to 9 p.m.
The open house will allow attendees to learn about the issue and have questions answered, followed by the meeting in which the task force will provide a presentation.
More information can be found at strongerfutures.utah.gov, and public feedback and comments can also be submitted through the website. The meeting will also be streamed live at le.utah.gov for those who cannot attend in person.