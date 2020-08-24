The term of Kent Millington, Utah and Tooele county’s representative on the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Board of Trustees, is set to expire on Oct. 31, and county officials are accepting letters of interest for those who want to fill the position.
Millington, a former member of the Utah State Transportation Commission and former director of the Utah Valley University Office of Technology Commercialization, was sworn in to the transportation board in January 2019, joining trustees Carlton Christensen and Beth Holbrook.
The three full-time UTA board members were appointed after the Utah State Legislature passed a bill in March 2018 to restructure the 16-member, part-time board in an effort to increase accountability and oversight of the transportation board.
In November 2018, Gov. Gary Herbert appointed Christensen to represent Salt Lake County and Holbrook to represent Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties, while rejecting the two nominees selected by the Utah County Commission to represent Utah and Tooele counties.
The governor expressed concern with the nominating process since the names had been selected without reaching a consensus with the Tooele County Commission, which had agreed on a different nominee that was not included among those sent to Herbert by Utah County.
Utah County filed a lawsuit against Herbert in the same month after he failed to appoint one of two candidates, Rob Crawly and Ben Stanley.
“Utah County respectfully requests that the Court grant this Petition and compel the Governor to fulfill his appointment duty under Utah Code section 17B-2a-807 by appointing one of Utah County's nominations and for this Court to hold that the UTA Board is not legally formed and vested with authority until all three initial members have been appointed,” stated the lawsuit, which was filed in the Utah Supreme Court.
In a compromise reached in December 2018, the Utah County Commission submitted Millington’s name as a third nominee, who Herbert approved and appointed.
The Mountainland Association of Governments (MAG) announced on Aug. 17 that it was accepting letters of interest from potential candidates “with such qualities as advanced education, extensive experience in executive level business management, training in large-scale asset management, and expertise in finance, economics, accounting, or law.”
“While there is no limit on the number of terms a trustee may serve, Utah State Code requires that the Utah County Council of Governments (COG) and the Utah County Commission send two potential candidates to Governor Herbert and the Tooele County Commission send one potential candidate,” MAG said in a press release. “Governor Herbert will then select one candidate to fill the UTA Trustee position for the next four-year term.”
The COG, which is made up of three Utah County commissioners and mayors within the county, will meet on Sept. 3 to discuss the candidates and vote for the top two to send to Herbert for consideration, the press release said.
Interested candidates have until Thursday to submit a letter of interest to MAG Deputy Executive Director Michelle Carroll at mcarroll@mountainland.org.