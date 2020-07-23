A Utah Valley Earth Forum event held Wednesday evening focused on how Utah can take lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and apply them in the fight against climate change.
The event, which was live streamed on Facebook, was held “to explore how we might innovate and achieve cleaner air, healthier bodies, a safer and more beautiful environment, and a more vibrant green economy,” the UVEF wrote in a written description of the event.
“During March and April, reduced vehicle traffic also reduced air pollution,” the group wrote. “Good health and good air are linked; when vital organs have been damaged by polluted air, the body is more susceptible to diseases, including COVID-19. No one wants economic suffering, and we have learned through the past months that illness has a cost. Hopefully, we can transfer some of what we learned about working together to fight the pandemic to working together to fight the global climate crisis.”
Hanna Saltzman, a pediatric resident physician at University of Utah Health with a background in environmental health policy, said the coronavirus pandemic “is making it a particularly critical time to talk about air pollution” since particulate matter “can harm the very organs that appear to play a role in how in COVID-19 causes death: the lungs, the heart and the immune system.”
According to Saltzman, air pollution worsens lung function, can cause inflammation and is associated with high blood pressure and increased risk of heart attack.
“When air pollution has, over time, damaged these organs, our bodies may not be able to fight as good of a response against the virus,” said Saltzman.
But Saltzman said the pandemic has also provided perspective on how decreasing vehicle traffic can significantly improve air quality in the state.
Saltzman noted that preliminary data from the University of Utah Department of Atmospheric Sciences found that, in March, when Gov. Gary Herbert issued a stay-at-home directive, several components of air pollution were found to be between 36% and 57% lower than average due to reduced traffic.
“Here in Utah, the shelter in place that happened in March and April was kind of an experiment of our own,” the physician said. “Our air quality actually really did improve with the shelter in place.”
Though she acknowledged that sheltering in place “is not an economically viable” long-term solution to improving air quality, Saltzman said she was “inspired by how these unprecedented times have shown us that people and legislators are willing to take bold and creative action when circumstances require (them) to prioritize public health.”
“Air pollution is one of these circumstances, and urgently needs our collective attention and action,” said Saltzman.
Alessandro Rigolon, an assistant professor in the University of Utah’s Department of City and Metropolitan Planning said urban planners have long had tools for dealing with certain crises, such as earthquakes or other natural disasters.
“But pandemics have not really been in our playbook,” Rigolon said.
The pandemic has led Rigolon and other urban planners to look for “infrastructural opportunities” to create open spaces in high-density areas to encourage and allow social distancing.
One such opportunity, said Rigolon, is creating “open streets” by temporarily limiting vehicle traffic on certain roads to provide more space for pedestrians.
“During the pandemic, the idea is that people should have more space to be outdoors while social distancing from others,” Rigolon said. “We have to find ways for people to be more safely and conveniently riding their bikes or walking.”
Rigolon said there has been a misconception during the pandemic that the disease spreads more easily in high-density cities than in suburban or rural areas.
“In May, about 30% of Americans were considering moving to less dense areas to escape the risk of the pandemic,” said Rigolon. “It is too early to know if this is going to happen or not. But if it did happen, there would be pretty bad impacts on human health, local air pollution and climate change.”
The carbon footprint of an average suburban household is four times as high as that of the average household in a dense metropolitan area, according to Rigolon.
Rigolon said research shows that density is not associated with higher infection and mortality rates. Rather, the size of a metropolitan area is a better indicator of COVID-19 risk.
Video of Wednesday’s UVEF event can be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/theUVEF.