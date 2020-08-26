Utah’s 4th Congressional District candidate Burgess Owens urged Americans to come together in November to vote for “leaders who stand by their principles” and “who will stand up to the lawlessness supported by the radical left” during a speech Wednesday evening at the Republican National Convention.
Owens was one of 20 Republicans who spoke on the third day of the GOP convention, including Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
“This November, we stand at a crossroad,” said Owens, a former NFL player who beat his three Republican challengers in the June primary election and will face off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, in the general election. “Mobs torch our cities while popular members of Congress promote the same socialism that my father fought against in World War II. We have a Democratic candidate for president who says that I’m not Black if I don’t vote for him.”
Owens, who is Black, praised President Donald Trump and said business ownership among “Blacks, Hispanics and females have reached all-time highs” under the current administration.
“And we’re just getting started,” he said.
The candidate spoke about his experience retiring after a decade in the NFL and struggling to support his family while living in a one-bedroom apartment in New York.
“I had a choice to make: feel sorry for myself or get to work,” he said. “I worked as a chimney sweep during the day and a security guard at night. It was humbling to be recognized cleaning a chimney by someone who has cheered (for) me as an NFL fan.
“We live in a country where we’re encouraged to dream big, where second chances are at the core of our American DNA,” Owens continued. “We don’t hear that same message from (U.S. House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi’s Congress. Career politicians, elitists and even a former bartender want us to believe it’s impossible.”
Owens also spoke about his ancestor who came to the U.S. as an 8-year-old boy “shackled in the belly of a slave ship” to “be sold on an auction block” but who escaped through the Underground Railroad and settled in Texas.
“I’m here today, a candidate for Congress, because of my great-great-grandfather,” he said.
The speech came amid recent increased scrutiny and criticism of the Republican congressional candidate, including allegations that he plagiarized numerous passages of his 2018 book, “Why I Stand: From Freedom to the Killing Fields of Socialism.”
Media Matters, a left-leaning news outlet, reported on Wednesday that Owens “heavily plagiarized numerous sources and passed their work off as his own” in the book, which argues that Democrats are trying to replace “American Individualism” with “Marxist Socialism” ideology.
“Specifically, Owens lifted numerous sentences from sources without including credit or endnote,” Media Matters reported, showing a side-by-side comparison of passages of the book to Wikipedia pages and other sources. “He also lifted numerous passages from other sources, putting in endnotes at various points but failing to indicate to the reader that those words were taken virtually verbatim from elsewhere, such as as by including quotation marks, indented text, or a note stating that the writing wasn’t his own.”
Utah Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Merchant criticized Owens for the plagiarism accusations and called on Owens to “have the self-respect to withdraw from speaking at the Republican National Convention.”
“If we can’t entrust Burgess Owens to even come up with his own ideas, can we entrust him with decisions about our health care, retirement savings and educational opportunities?” Merchant said in a written statement on Wednesday.
Derek Brown, chairman of the Utah Republican Party, defended Owens and condemned “personal attacks” against the candidate.
“As more Utahns get to know Burgess Owens, more of them like him, and more make it clear that they are voting for Burgess,” Brown said in a statement. “But as that number increases, unfortunately, so does the panicky slander from the McAdams/Pelosi machine.”
Less than a week earlier, Media Matters reported Owens had appeared on a program to help raise money for the group We Build the Wall, whose organizers, including former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, were indicted on Aug. 20 for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors.
Owens also appeared on an internet program tied to QAnon, a far-right conspiracy alleging that Trump is waging a war against a secret faction of elite Democratic pedophiles who harvest the blood of abused children, in May to raise money, according to Media Matters.
Former state lawmaker Sheryl Allen, a Republican, called on the RNC to withdraw its invitation to Owens because of his appearance on the QAnon program, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday.