The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time for inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last week, making Trump the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection” following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, which resulted in five deaths — including a Capitol Police officer — and dozens of injuries.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, accused the president of “inciting this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country."
“He must go,” Pelosi said on the House floor. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
The impeachment resolution states that in the months leading up to the joint session of Congress, “President Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials.”
Trump’s false claims about the election “incited” the mob in Washington, D.C. that “unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive and seditious acts.”
“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the resolution read. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”
Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump, including Reps. David Valadao, R-CA, Liz Cheney, R-WY, Jaime Herrera-Beutler, R-WA and Fred Upton, R-MI.
The four members of Utah’s delegation, all Republicans, voted against impeachment.
Rep. John Curtis, R-UT, issued a joint statement on Wednesday with Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-TX, Chip Roy, R-TX and Nancy Mace, R-SC condemning Trump “for the words and actions which contributed to these events” but objecting to the political nature of the impeachment process.
“Unfortunately, rather than conducting a sober review of the facts through hearings and establishing the legal standards under which we would review all that transpired, our Democratic colleagues are rushing impeachment articles through the House of Representatives and beginning to target members of Congress as well with threat of blanket censure, devoid of specific examples of individual members' actions,” they wrote. “Taking these paths undermine due process as established in the Constitution and inflames an already starkly divided nation by politicizing what should be a serious and thoughtful bipartisan review.”
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-UT, a close supporter of the president who has contested the presidential election results without providing evidence of any widespread election fraud, said impeachment articles “raise serious Constitutional questions that deserve a full hearing and considerable debate, a lengthy task that will delay the next administration's ability to move forward.”
“With only seven days until President-elect (Joe) Biden takes office, any debate on impeachment will not only deepen the divide, it will also be rushed, purely political, and distract from the unprecedented challenges facing Utah families,” Owens said in a written statement.
Alliance for a Better Utah, a left-leaning nonprofit, said Utah’s congressional delegation “betrayed their constituents and their country when they voted to let Trump get away with it.”
“Utahns expect integrity from our leaders in Congress, and today they failed us,” Executive Director Chase Thomas said in a written statement.
Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 for allegedly pressuring Ukraine’s government to launch a politically charged investigation and obstructing Congress from looking into the matter. No Republicans voted to impeach Trump in 2019.
The soonest Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, would start an impeachment trial is next week, according to The Associated Press.