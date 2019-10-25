Utah Valley University’s student government is using flags to encourage students to get out and cast a ballot.
For the past few months, Candyce Damron has been working on the “My Voice Matters” project, an effort to visually represent the impact young people can have on the political process. Damron, a behavioral science senior who serves as the UVU Student Association's Chief Justice, ordered thousands of small flags -- 41,000, to be exact -- to symbolize the 41,278 members of the school’s student body.
Damron and volunteers have spent the week tabling outside Ira A. and Mary Lou Fulton Library, asking passing students if they are registered to vote. They then give students a flag to sign their names on and stick into the grass.
“We wanted (to do) something that could be impactful for university students here,” Damron said, and to help students “understand the difference that they can make if they really do ... share their voice and use their right to vote.”
Between Wednesday and Friday, more than 1,000 students had stopped by to learn more about voter registration and to share their passions for local and national politics, according to Damron.
Brinnley Crane, a freshman majoring in modern dance, said she was excited for the opportunity to vote in her first election “so you can have the right politicians and so they can help our state and pass good rules (and) laws.”
Each flag is one of three colors: green, white or black, which are the UVU school colors. A red-blue color scheme was specifically avoided to make students feel integrated instead of divided, according to Clayton Troy Guymon, a theatre arts and political science major who helped with the project.
“We are all unified in the fact that we do care about the community and care about the voice(s) that we have,” Guymon said, who is a senator for the School of Arts.
Guymon called the flag initiative a “perfect visual representation (that) your voice makes a difference.”
Young adults have historically had the worst election turnout of any age group, The Atlantic reported in 2018, although rates have surged in recent years.
UVU Student Body President Taylor Bell said he believes it is important for students to be politically involved at an early stage in their adult lives.
“Students really can have an impact,” Bell said.
The tables set up by UVUSA were stationed with iPads to help students register to vote. Additionally, the student government set up placards with scannable codes directing to http://vote.gov.