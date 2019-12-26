In September, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving state and local governments the ability to refuse to accept refugees into their jurisdictions.
The executive order states that the federal government “should resettle refugees only in those jurisdictions in which both the State and local governments have consented to receive refugees under the Department of State’s Reception and Placement Program.”
Within a month, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert wrote the president a letter telling him that the state would continue accepting and resettling refugees, a move from a Republican leader of a heavily conservative state that drew national attention.
The Utah County Commission followed in the governor’s footsteps last Tuesday by signing a refugee consent letter and voting unanimously to accept refugees into the county.
Commissioner Nathan Ivie spoke about the consent letter and the obligation he feels the county has to help those fleeing hardship or persecution.
“I don’t feel it’s morally responsible to turn our backs on the needy,” Ivie said.
In an interview, Ivie spoke about his grandparents who came to Utah with Brigham Young in the 1940s after suffering religious persecution in Nauvoo, Illinois, and Jackson County, Missouri.
“And so my family history is a family history of refugees,” the commissioner said. “They were fleeing persecution, and this valley afforded them protection and a place to raise their family and chase their dreams. And I think this valley is still a place that affords people protection and a place to chase their dreams. And we need to make sure it always is that.”
Ivie added that his office had not received any opposition to the idea of resettling refugees in the county. “I think most people here are very happy about it.”
In his letter to the president, dated Oct. 24, Herbert wrote that the state’s pioneer history makes Utahns “empathize deeply with individuals and groups who have been forced from their homes” and that “we love giving them a new home and a new life.”
According to Asha Parekh, director of the refugee services division of the Utah Department of Workforce Services, Utah has one of the most robust refugee service offices in the country, one that partners with local groups and offers education and employment resources.
Parekh credited the strength of the state’s refugee services to gubernatorial support, both from Herbert and former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr.
“These services exist as a result of the support from the governor’s office,” said Parekh.
Utah resettles refugees from all over the world, Parekh said, but has large communities of people from Somalia, Congo, Iraq, Sudan and South Sudan.
Refugees in Utah are grateful to have a safe place to live and add to the community, Parekh said.
“They want to give back and they want to create a good home so their children will be even more successful in this new place,” she said.
When Trump signed an executive order in January 2017 suspending the resettlement of Syrian refugees and pausing the federal refugee resettlement program, Parekh said it created “a lot of fear and confusion in the refugee community,” adding that similar feelings arose from the president’s more recent order.
The refugee services director said that support from Utah lawmakers makes refugees feel “safe and valued in (Utah’s) communities.”
“When state and local leaders set up and support resettlement in their communities, I think what it does is give a very welcoming, unified message for the state of Utah,” Parekh said.
Leonard Bagalwa, director of Utah Valley Refugees, a group that provides case management, housing, employment, health and education services to refugees in the county, said support from local leaders “means a lot” to him and is a “blessing” for the region.
“I am very grateful that officials are recognizing the need for refugees in Utah County,” Bagalwa said.
When asked why Utah differed from many other conservative states that take different positions on refugee resettlement, Ivie said it had to do with “the fact that we recognize how the state of Utah came to be.”
“And it came to be through that pioneer history that (includes) refugees,” said Ivie. “We haven’t forgotten who we are.”