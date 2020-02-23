Jared Allebest was getting ready to board his flight when he realized it had already left. It wasn’t the first time.
Allebest, who is deaf, said it is common for people who are deaf or hard of hearing to miss flights or get lost at airports when gate changes are announced, because such announcements are rarely made with closed captioning.
“There’s some times when I’ve completely missed a flight because the gate attendant will speak, but it sounds like Charlie Brown’s teacher,” said Allebest, a Midvale-based attorney who specializes in civil rights law. “So I’ve missed flights because of that.”
Allebest said he believes there is a simple and easy-to-implement solution that would prevent this recurring problem from happening: install hearing loops that allow people with telecoil-enabled hearing aids to clearly hear what is being said on a microphone or an intercom.
“It’s almost like connecting a hearing aid directly to the microphone,” Allebest said.
Another solution would be for airports to provide closed captions for announcements and flight changes, which Allebest said the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, offers.
Passing legislation that encourages airports to install hearing loops or provide more closed captioning are two things Allebest believes the Utah State Legislature could do to make life easier for Utahns who are deaf or hard of hearing.
And it shouldn’t be limited to airports. Allebest said encouraging courts, hospitals and local government entities to be proactive when it comes to making accommodations for the deaf and hard of hearing would be a positive step for the deaf community.
Efforts to accommodate
Other countries have made efforts to make public services more accessible. Allebest was turned on to loop technology during a trip to Europe where he sat in a session of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, which has a looping system installed.
The attorney couldn’t believe that, despite not being versed in the U.K.’s legal system, he understood everything that was being said.
“I was able to hear the entire argument on an arcane piece of British law,” he said, “and it blew me away that I could understand this discussion.”
Lawmakers in Utah are also making efforts to make public spaces more accommodating to those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, is sponsoring a resolution this session that “urges the activation of closed captioning on television monitors located in public venues,” according to the resolution’s text.
House Resolution 3 passed through the House Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee with a favorable recommendation on Thursday and now goes to the House for a full discussion and vote.
Allebest said the resolution will help make public venues more inclusive.
“I think that’s a great piece of legislation that they’re considering,” he said.
Another resolution Utah lawmakers are considering this session, which is sponsored by Rep. Val Potter, R-North Logan, “encourages Utah’s health and social services providers to deliver culturally intelligent and linguistically competent services,” the resolution’s text reads.
While the resolution is broader than accommodating the deaf and hard of hearing, Allebest said it would make medical facilities and services more accessible than they currently are.
Other states, like California, have anti-discrimination laws on the books that Allebest said Utah should look into adopting.
“(Anti-discrimination) laws can help move the ball down the road in terms of providing accessibility to people who are deaf and hard of hearing,” he said. “So there’s a lot of things that state, city and county (governments) can do to improve the lives of deaf people.”
Participating in
the political process
In January, the Utah County Republican Party and Utah Republican Party settled a lawsuit against two individuals who alleged that the groups violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, by not providing adequate accommodations.
One of the plaintiffs was Aaron Heineman, a deaf Utahn who tried to attend a local caucus in 2016 to give prepared remarks. He arranged for an interpreter to be there, but one never showed up. Heineman tried to give his prepared speech as someone attempted to interpret for him, but he struggled without a proficient ASL interpreter and was cut off for going over the two-minute time limit, according to the lawsuit.
“Mr. Heineman’s unfortunate experience at the caucus substantially impaired his ability to engage in political speech and participate in the political process,” the lawsuit said.
As part of the settlement, the Utah Republican Party said it would update “its government documents to reflect that ADA compliance is mandated for its political caucuses and conventions.”
Allebest, who was Heineman’s attorney on the case, said the settlement is “really important” because it prompted a conversation about the struggles disabled Utahns face when trying to get involved in the political process.
The settlement will “have an impact on how political parties will behave with respect to the disabled community going forward,” the attorney said. “It’s not just about deaf people. It’s about people with disabilities.”
Jeff Born, who is one of the founders of InterWest Interpreting, the largest ASL interpreter provider in the state, said the company handles about 25-30 appointments a day and sends interpreters to hospitals, courts and local government meetings.
When the Utah County Commission held public hearings last December to discuss a proposed property tax increase, Born said InterWest had interpreters there. The company has also sent interpreters to Utah County Board of Equalization meetings and various city council meetings throughout the county and state, according to Born.
Born said most requests for an interpreter come with short notice.
“Sometimes, as many as 30 or 50% of the appointments we do come in the same day or a day ahead of time,” he said.
Local governments can help residents who are deaf or hard of hearing by adding a line at the bottom of announcements that says accommodation requests should be made with a day or more of notice, said Born.
‘Shift in perspective’
While there are a number of policies that would make everyday life easier for Utahns who are deaf or hard of hearing, Allebest said there needs to be a shift in how the public thinks about disabilities.
Disabilities are often viewed as being limiting, Allebest said, but they should be viewed in a “positive way” instead of as a “negative thing.”
“I think it’s time for us to rethink about disabilities,” said Allebest. “Not (to) think of it as a limitation, but (to) think of it as just an alternative way of living, and (recognize) that there are benefits to that way of life.”
Allbest uses his deafness as an example. While some might see it as limiting since it makes it harder for him to have conversations, he sees it as beneficial since it requires him to pay closer attention to what people are saying, which makes for more intimate and engaging interactions.
In 2017, the Utah State Legislature passed a law to change the terminology in the Utah Code related that addresses deaf Utahns. The bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, removed the phrase “hearing impairment” and replaced it with “deaf or hard of hearing” or “hearing loss.”
Allebest said changing the way we talk about deafness can “help change people’s perception” about disabilities.
“I think it’s time for a shift in perspective about how we view people with disabilities,” he said. “And once that shift in perspective occurs, I think legislation should follow up on that to reflect our change in perspective through greater inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities.”