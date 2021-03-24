It only took Utah County Commissioners Tom Sakievich and Bill Lee a week after their colleague resigned to schedule a public hearing to consider amending the county’s 2021 budget and rescinding a previously approved property tax increase.
In December 2019, the commission voted 2-1 to approve a 67.4% increase to the portion of property taxes collected by the county, giving the county an additional $19.3 million to fund various county departments and balance its budget after years of being in the red.
The increase was supported by then-Commissioner Tanner Ainge, who resigned on March 17 after failing to provide the county with post-arrival notice for his military training in Charlottesville, Virginia, as well as former Commissioner Nathan Ivie, who Sakievich defeated in the June 2020 primary.
Both Lee and Sakievich have been vocal opponents of the property tax increase and argued that county departments should find ways to make cuts rather than increasing the tax rate.
After Ainge submitted his resignation, both commissioners quickly stated that they intended to lower the property tax rate.
“We have a lot of important issues facing Utah County right now, so it’s important that we have a new commissioner in place quickly as we work on lowering the county property tax rate, making board appointments, and administering new grant funding,” Lee said in a written statement on March 17.
In a statement provided to the Daily Herald on March 18, Sakievich said he will “continue to work on the issues most important to our county residents,” including “rolling back” the county government property tax increase.
During a commission meeting on Wednesday, Sakievich proposed the commission hold a public hearing to “open the county 2021 budget” and “adjust it to best meet the county government’s current and future statutory responsibilities and … continue to maintain a robust financial standing while reducing unnecessary taxes on county residents and businesses.”
Sakievich said the proposal was based on county revenues for 2020 that he said show that the approved property tax increase “is significantly higher than is needed and places an undue hardship on county residents and businesses.”
“In summary, opening the budget allows the county to use the next three weeks to finalize 2020’s revenues and expenses and plan for future statutory requirements,” the commissioner said.
Lee said he agreed that they should look at the budget again, noting that “I’ve been looking for an opportunity to reduce that tax rate as well, and this is our opportunity to talk about that and find the method that works best.”
The commission voted 2-0 to approve holding a public hearing “to consider amending the 2021 budgets in the County’s general fund and various other budgetary funds,” after which the commissioners “may amend the 2021 County’s general fund budget and the various other County budgetary funds, may revise the County’s estimates of revenues, may reduce the budget appropriations of county departments, and may transfer unencumbered or unexpended appropriation balances from one department in a fund to another department in the same fund."
The town hall is scheduled for April 21 at 3 p.m. in the Utah County Administration Building in Provo.
Ainge’s replacement will be selected by the Utah County Republican Party Central Committee, which has 30 days beginning Thursday to submit a name to the commission for approval.