Throughout the county, state and country, women are underrepresented in the political sector, and a group of women and men in Utah County want to change that.
A coalition of local political and business leaders are encouraging women to run for political office in the county, particularly at the city council level.
In January, Janae Moss and Dr. Jessica Egbert were looking at a picture of the Provo City Council when they noticed something: There were no women in the photo.
“We thought that was such a disparate representation of the community,” said Egbert, who is executive vice president of strategy and engagement at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.
Moss and Egbert met with a group of local leaders, including Utah Valley University organizational leadership professor Dr. Susan Madsen, Barbara Leavitt of United Way of Utah County, Provo City Councilman George Handley, Orem City Councilman Mark Seastrand and Highland Mayor Rod Mann, to form a game plan to address the state’s political gender gap.
They had the idea of “tapping” women to run for office so politicians could better “reflect (the) makeup of the communit(ies)” they serve, Egbert said.
National research shows that men generally feel more qualified and confident to run for office than women, according to Madsen, who directs the Utah Women and Leadership Project.
“Unless (women) think they’re pretty much perfect, they don’t step forward,” Madsen said.
Hence the importance of encouraging and even asking women to run for office.
“Women actually don’t even think of running unless someone says, ‘Wait, you can run for public office,’” Madsen said.
‘This can be me’
After some discussion, Moss and Egbert, both of whom have been heavily involved in county and statewide community efforts, decided it didn’t make sense to encourage other women to run for office without launching campaigns themselves.
“We can’t be hypocrites,” said Egbert, who is running for city council in Mapleton. “We’ve got to put our money where our mouth is and run for office.”
Moss, who is running for Provo City Council and is currently the chair of United Way of Utah County, said running a city council campaign has helped her know the community “on a much deeper level.”
“It’s not something I ever thought I would do,” said Moss, who has spent 26 years working with various businesses in Utah Valley. “It’s as if I’m creating myself and standing out there and saying ‘I believe this can be me.’”
Regardless of the election results, Egbert said the process had been “really empowering and rewarding” and hopes it will inspire other women to launch their own campaigns.
“Win or lose, both Janae and I will be able to say we’ve gone through it (and) we’ve survived it,” said Egbert.
Women in local politics
Data shows that women in Utah are underrepresented in state and local politics.
Only 24% of state legislatures are women, compared to the national average of 28.6%, according to research from YWCA Utah and the Center for American Women in Politics.
As of 2017, 24.1% of council members in Utah municipalities were female, placing Utah below the national average, which was between 30% and 33% in 2016, says a policy brief from the Utah Women and Leadership Project.
County commissions and councils have even greater gender disparities, with 91% of positions being held by men.
Madsen said Utah’s lack of female representation can, in part, be explained by cultural norms and the “socialization” of girls and women.
“Historically, masculine characteristics are what has defined leadership in the United States,” added Egbert.
Patricia Jones, who served in the Utah House of Representatives between 2000 and 2006 and as a state senator between 2006 and 2014, said that, in the past, women have not been drawn to the political sphere because it is seen as negative and combative.
Jones said diversity in politics, both gender diversity and a wide-array of ideologies and backgrounds, can increase morale and make the government operate better, in addition to being more representative.
Cultural shift
Jones was the only woman in most of the committees she served on as a state legislator. Occasionally, there would be one other female representative on the committee.
But the former legislator said things are changing, and more women are getting the opportunity to run and recognizing their role in state politics and the impact they can have.
“I am definitely seeing a shift in how women see themselves,” Jones said.
Jones added that many male politicians and business leaders in the state are recognizing the importance of being allies and advocates for women.
The national #MeToo movement has also contributed to the shift, Madsen said, by empowering women to exercise their agency and speak out against mistreatment, misconduct and abuse.
“Women are rising up in many ways,” said Madsen.