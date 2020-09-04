A new initiative launched by Envision Utah and funded by Rocky Mountain Power aims to help Utah residents, business and local government officials better understand the steps they can take to reduce emissions and improve air quality, including telecommuting when possible and purchasing cleaner gasoline.
The Your Air Your Utah project, which is hosted on an illustrated and interactive website, highlights the history of air pollution in Utah, lists current air quality conditions and standards and reports annual ozone trends nationwide.
“Here’s something you might not realize: Utah’s air is cleaner today than it was a decade ago,” an Aug. 27 video on the website said. “We really are cleaning up Utah’s air. But our population is growing fast, and it’s going to take work to stay on the path to clean our air.”
During winter inversion months, air quality in the Wasatch Front region is among the worst in the nation.
The reason for that, the website explained, is because “our mountains act as walls that keep our emissions around for us to marinate in especially during high-pressure weather systems, which act as a lid.”
“These trapped emissions go through chemical processes to form PM 2.5 (often seen as smog) in the winter and ozone (a clear gas) in the summer,” the website said.
Around 40% of air pollution in Utah comes from cars and trucks on the road, according to the Your Air Your Utah project, while nearly a third comes from heating buildings, including homes and businesses. An additional 17% comes from industrial manufacturing and mining, and 12% comes from agriculture, construction and mass transit.
The project lists measures individuals and families, businesses and local government officials can take to improve air quality in the state.
At the individual and family level, Utahns are encouraged to use tier 3 gasoline, a type of fuel that could reduce vehicle emissions by up to 13%, avoid idling and using diesel power chips in urban areas, investing in electric or hybrid vehicles and driving less frequently.
“There are many ways to drive less — walking, biking, taking transit, telecommuting, carpooling, and more,” the website said. “Driving less can also save you money and improve your emotional and physical health. Working from home has been gaining popularity and may have other benefits such as higher productivity.”
For businesses and organizations, recommendations for improving air quality include providing “flexible work environments,” especially on poor air quality days, and building “end of trip facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians,” such as bike lockers, showers or changing rooms.
Other recommendations for businesses include building and operating in mixed-use centers, providing electric vehicle charging stations and transit passes for employees and updating vehicle fleets by purchasing clean fuel vehicles or vehicles with higher smog ratings.
Among recommendations for local government bodies are to encourage mixed-use zones in land use codes and to build housing, recreation and learning facilities close together “to shorten vehicle trips and make it easier for people to walk, bike, and take transit.”
Officials are also encouraged to “allow for more intense development near transit stops” in order to “reduce the need for a personal vehicle and help us get the most out of our transit investments,” in addition to creating an “active transportation plan” that “lay(s) the foundation for what types of walking and bicycle infrastructure will be built and where it will be built.”
The Your Air Your Utah project is just one of multiple Envision Utah initiatives that examines air quality and sustainable growth in the state.
In 2018, Envision Utah partnered with various organizations and government agencies to launch “Valley Visioning,” a three-phased plan to “engage residents and stakeholders in a process that establishes a community-supported vision for growth in Utah County.”
To learn more about the Your Air Your Utah project, visit http://yourairyourutah.org/.