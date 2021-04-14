An independent redistricting commission that will study whether Utah should adjust its political boundaries kicked off its first meeting on Tuesday evening, but it didn’t do so without more than a few hiccups.
The Utah Independent Redistricting Commission formed as a result of Proposition 4, a 2018 ballot initiative to “create a seven-member commission to recommend redistricting plans to the Legislature that divide the state into Congressional, legislative, and state school board districts."
Better Boundaries, a group of former lawmakers and government officials that formed in support of the initiative, argued at the time that the initiative “establishes a reasonable process for addressing the risk of gerrymandering” by creating "an independent redistricting commission “that will take a first crack at drawing our political boundaries.”
Utah voters narrowly passed the ballot initiative, with 50.3% of voters supporting it and 49.7% of voters opposing the measure.
A 2020 bill sponsored by Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, modified the ballot initiative, including to state that “the Government Operations Interim Committee shall conduct a review of the commission and the commission’s role in relation to the redistricting process” during the 2022 Legislative interim.
The Utah Independent Redistricting Commission held its first public meeting in Taylorsville on Tuesday to schedule future meetings and discuss administrative procedures.
Early in the meeting, the commission announced that one of its members, former Democratic state lawmaker Patricia Jones, had resigned over the weekend for personal reasons.
But Jones’ resignation was hardly the only hiccup in the commission’s debut meeting.
About 45 minutes into the meeting, which the public could participate in online via Zoom, a member of the public started playing music with explicit lyrics and displayed a pornographic image, as KSL reported. Shortly after, other members of the public began spamming the chat log of the meeting posing as Russian hackers.
"We started off our meeting and had 75 or 80 public participants that were online on Zoom, and we went through our first several agenda items,” Rex Facer, chair of the independent redistricting commission and a public management professor at Brigham Young University, told the Daily Herald on Wednesday. “And then … we had a Zoom-bomb attack where we had a number of Zoom-bombers. We tried to kick them out and they kept coming back.”
After shutting down several features on Zoom and trying “everything we could,” the commission moved to adjourn the meeting early.
“And so we didn't get all the work done that we had hoped to get done,” said Facer.
Facer, who was appointed chair of the commission by Gov. Spencer Cox in February, said the commission will address the items it didn’t get to during its next meeting, noting that "it's very important for the commission to do its work in the public.”
“While much of this first meeting was administrative in its nature, making sure people were aware of where we're at in terms of pursuing an executive director and legal counsel and some of those kinds of things, we were going to have discussion about some of the basic principles of redistricting that are in the law. And that will have to be delayed until we have our next public meeting,” he said.
To prevent Zoom-bombings in the future, Facer said the commission will be meeting with the Utah Department of Technology Services and reaching out to officials who regularly hold online public meetings “to see what strategies have worked for them.”
Other members of the commission include former U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, former state Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, and former appellate judge Bill Thorne.
Jones’ replacement on the commission will be selected sometime this week, according to Facer.
The commission's next meeting is tentatively scheduled to take place on April 28.