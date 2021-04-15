As Ken Potts, one of the last two survivors of the USS Arizona, made his way out of an old Buick and into the Provo Airport on Thursday, one of the many military service members on hand asked for a picture.
He laughed and said, "It'll cost you five dollars."
As everyone shared a laugh, Potts prepared to board a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that made the trip from West Jordan.
This was his second time on the runway at the Provo Airport, as the veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday. The first time he was on the tarmac, an F-18 fighter jet made the trip from California to wish him a happy birthday.
The second time he and his wife were taken on a flight with the crew of the Black Hawk helicopter.
“It’s been almost stupefying how much interest there has been from around the country,” Wayne Potts, son of Ken and Dolores, said on Thursday.
As people have contacted Ken from around the country, sent him gifts, and helped him ring in the century mark, Wayne said that there has been a real care both locally and around the nation for his dad.
Potts then said that it is great to see the military caring about its old warriors, like his dad.
“It means a lot," Potts said. "I grew up with him, he was my taskmaster dad and he’s turned into this sweet old warrior. Everybody appreciates all of the attention that has been given to him. He’s a man of few words, so you don’t get a whole lot of emotion out of him, but I know he appreciates it.”
Surrounded by family and military personnel, Potts ended the celebration of his 100th birthday as one would expect, with cake.
