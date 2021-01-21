Monday marked the start of COVID-19 inoculations for those 70 years of age and older, but many in Utah County who are now eligible for the vaccine are having trouble scheduling appointments and accessing the county website.
The message from Utah County Health Department Public Information Officer Aislynn Tolman-Hill was simple: Be patient.
“We are absolutely doing the best we can,” said Tolman-Hill. “Many of our staff are working nearly around the clock to provide the very best service that we can to all of our community members, especially those over 70 right now. The best we can do is ask for people to be patient. The reality is, we have a limited amount of doses of vaccine available each week, and we are doing our best to make those available in a fair manner to the public.”
The biggest issue for vaccinations right now is that the demand for the vaccine far outweighs the supply. Many people have been calling the health department frustrated and Tolman-Hill said she understands the frustration.
She added that at one point during the week, officials were told that there were upward of 70,000 people on the website trying to get an appointment for a vaccination.
When asked about relating the vaccine demand to scoring highly sought-after concert tickets right when they come out, Tolman-Hill said that is basically what the health department is dealing with.
“When we have made 1,500 appointments available, they are filling up within three minutes and we are having thousands of thousands of people trying to book 1,500 appointments,” Tolman-Hill said.
The site was reportedly working well during the first couple of events that opened up, but come Tuesday, the site encountered an issue it was unable to fix.
On Wednesday, the site underwent maintenance in the afternoon and Tolman-Hill said the work was done on the databases behind the site in an effort to handle the high amount of traffic expected moving forward.
“That is definitely a problem that they are working on and testing with an extreme amount of capacity and traffic hitting that site, whether or not it will be able to do that efficiently,” Tolman-Hill said. “We don’t want to open that up again and have the same problem happen. We want to be confident that that won’t happen again before we open that up for the community.”
Some comments and emails the Daily Herald received mentioned the struggles people were having while attempting to make reservations to receive the vaccination.
One couple said they attempted to make an appointment on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m., the exact time appointments opened, and began clicking on time slots. They continued to receive an “unable to schedule” notice and within a couple of minutes all of the available times were gone.
The husband then texted UCHEALTH to 888777 and signed up for the most up-to-date notifications on available appointments. He received a number of notifications announcing that there were available time slots to be opened at a certain time, but he continued to have no luck.
Others echoed a similar sentiment, adding that, “it is virtually impossible to contact the Utah County Health Department with the method they are using.”
When the website went down, the health department began taking registrations by phone and people began calling in big numbers, according to Tolman-Hill. The phone lines on Wednesday were busy and many people had a hard time getting through.
“Again, please be patient and everyone who wants to get a vaccine will, it just might not be on the exact day or timeframe that they are hoping for but it will happen,” Tolman-Hill said.
The good news about these struggles that people are seeing while trying to schedule inoculations is that this is acting as a learning experience for the county.
“It really is a test run of what it could be for the entire population,” Tolman-Hill said.
For those trying to get an appointment to be vaccinated, Tolman-Hill said that the best way to do so is by signing up for text notifications by texting UCHEALTH to 888777, or people can call the health department offices at (801) 851-4357.