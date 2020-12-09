When both parents have health issues which get in the way of employment, Christmas can be a scary time. Brandon and Lynn are hoping to get help so that their two young sons can find something under the tree on Christmas morning.
Brandon has had a difficult time finding long-term employment. Because he suffers from epileptic seizures, he has lost a few jobs. While he will work for a while, the seizures often cause him to not be able to continue with the job. Then, he looks for a new job. In the meantime, he has been trying to get help through Social Security Disability, but that has been a challenge as well.
Lynn also has been suffering from health problems recently, causing her to miss days of work. She is currently undergoing tests to determine if she has cancer. A couple of months ago, both Brandon and Lynn were sick with COVID-19, which further disrupted their finances.
“I can’t bear the idea of my children going downstairs on Christmas morning and not finding anything under the tree,” Lynn said. “This program could give my kids Christmas, which makes all the difference in the world for us.”
David is 3 years old and needs a winter coat, boots, socks and other basics. He loves books about fish, dinosaurs and other animals. He would love to receive some toy snakes, whales, sharks and some educational toys.
Jeffrey is almost 2 years old. He could use winter shirts and pants, socks, shoes and pajamas. He loves the colors red and blue. He likes to look at board books and cloth books and he would enjoy receiving toys that make noise, balls and colorful animals.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.